Guest column: Protecting our water supply for an uncertain future By Sharon Brodie and Pat Byorth Guest columnists Jan 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Sharon Brodie Buy Now Pat Byorth Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Generations of Gallatin Valley residents have never questioned the certainty of a white Christmas. September usually opens the tap for snow showers. We all appreciate the return of white peaks in the fall, not just because they are beautiful but because we know that snow sustains a lot of what we love about our outdoor heritage here in southwest Montana. Snowpack, our seasonal accumulation of slow-melting snow, feeds our valley through spring, summer, and fall.“Snowpack” is a conversation piece in Montana. Skiers host “Pray for Snow” parties. Farmers and fishermen monitor snowpack levels and anxiously hope for enough snow to see them through the summer. Hunters wait for the early snows that blanket high elevations and push wildlife down from the mountains. Snowmobilers tune their machines and wait for “big dumps.” Cold temperatures and deep snow are calling cards of our winters, yet this December temperatures crept into the mid-60s and the ground lay bare just days before Santa arrived.Honest observers know the climate has changed. According to the Montana Climate Assessment, average temperatures in winter and spring have already increased by 3.9 degrees since 1950, and are expected to rise between 5.6 and 9.8 degrees by the end of the century. While winter warms, precipitation will increasingly fall as rain instead of snow. What does this mean? Very simply, it means that the deep snowpack that we bank on for drinking water, irrigation, and habitat is in danger.Over 75% of the Gallatin Watershed’s precipitation traditionally comes in the form of snow and snowpack is the trickling faucet that makes our water supply last throughout the year — recharging wetlands, refilling aquifers and slowly releasing cold, clean water to streams, rivers, and lakes as spring and summer temperatures rise. Snowmelt, in turn, is efficiently stored in healthy, functioning watershed systems. In the Gallatin watershed we seem hell-bent on learning the hard way that disregarding this natural infrastructure has a high cost. Wetlands and floodplains are gobbled up by new developments with little regard to long-term watershed health. What little mitigation there is for this loss occurs outside of our watershed, putting the Gallatin Valley’s natural storage and stream flows at risk. Do we need more housing? Yes. Do we need an immediate commitment from our local officials to provide it in a manner that doesn’t sacrifice watershed health for short-term gain? Yes!For instance, without both a robust, reliable snowpack and a functioning system of natural infrastructure our drinking water supply will be compromised. If snow alone can’t provide drinking water for our thirsty, growing, population you can bet our municipalities will handsomely tax us to invest in costly, highly engineered projects to procure water. We might not be able to change current and future precipitation patterns, but we can preserve what little remains of our watershed’s natural resiliency — and save costly infrastructure expenses — rather than undermining it at every available turn.So, how do we protect our snow and water-dependent culture and ensure that our kids aren’t forced to live in a world of water scarcity? We act. Now.Advocate for solutions to our climate crisis at the local, state, and national level. Vote for local candidates who understand watersheds and the importance of cold, clean, abundant water. Tell your elected officials why this is important to you, your family, and your business. Tell them once a week. Explain how their leadership must preserve watershed health as an investment in jobs, agriculture, and our Montana way of life. And finally, unapologetically engage in conversations about how our climate has changed, how that affects every one of us, and what we’re going to do about it. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Pat Byorth and Sharon Brodie are co-founders of the Gallatin Water Trust. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snowpack Snow Meteorology Hydrography Faucet Precipitation Temperature Watershed Wetland Recommended for you More from this section Timms, Kevin Patrick Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Guest column: A lot to look forward to in Gallatin County this year Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction Posted: Jan. 5, 2022 Guest column: The right kind of protection for the Gallatin River Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you purchase cannabis products during the first week of recreational sales in Montana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back