Guest column: Protect our treasured waters for future generations By Casey Sheahan Guest columnist Dec 5, 2021 Here at Simms Fishing Products, just a few casts from the Gallatin River, we have a motto: "You get one life, fish it well..." As the company's CEO, I get grief from colleagues in the fishing industry for taking this motto a little too seriously.In the past year I managed to escape to Baja California to chase roosterfish and British Columbia in pursuit of wild steelhead, a siren call I can't resist. While I greatly enjoyed those journeys, I'm reminded every day how lucky every Simms employee is to have some of the most revered trout streams in the world flowing right through our backyard. When Hebgen Dam failed recently, de-watering long stretches of the Madison River, our Simms team canceled meetings, donned waders and used nets and buckets to try to save trout, sculpin, and crayfish left stranded by the receding waters.The Madison River disaster has inspired me to throw full support to the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA), introduced by Sen. Jon Tester last June. This landmark legislation would permanently protect 385 miles of 20 rivers in the upper Missouri and Yellowstone river systems by adding them to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. Among the treasured waters that would gain protection through this legislation are the public lands reaches of the Gallatin, Madison, Yellowstone, Boulder, Stillwater and Smith rivers, along with tributaries such as Hyalite Creek, the Taylor Fork and Tenderfoot Creek.Wild and Scenic designation would protect these precious waters from dams and other federally permitted projects that could harm their free-flowing clean water, and outstanding values such as fish, wildlife, scenery and recreation. Montana already has five wild and scenic rivers — the three forks of the upper Flathead, a 150-mile stretch of the upper Missouri, and East Rosebud Creek. Decades of experience living with these designations proves the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act works to protect our treasured waters without affecting public access or private property rights. Wild and Scenic designation is one of the least contentious forms of public lands protection we have because it keeps rivers as they are — some totally wild like the South Fork of the Flathead and others like the Gallatin with highways along them — while still allowing traditional uses such as fishing, hunting, camping, boating and agriculture to continue. It’s been described as the best insurance policy you can buy for rivers.When the bill designating East Rosebud Creek as Montana’s newest wild and scenic river was signed into law by President Trump in 2018, not only was it supported by all three members of Montana’s congressional delegation (Sens. Tester and Daines and then-Rep. Gianforte), but it also passed through both chambers of Congress unanimously, which is unheard of these days. And consider this — a March 2020 poll commissioned by the University of Montana found that 79% of Montanans support the MHLA, which makes it as popular as a cold beer after a hot summer day of fishing.As Simms’ CEO, my goal is to inspire the world to fish. And protecting our rivers and fisheries is good for business. Not only is the MHLA good for Montana’s $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy, but it would also benefit our thriving agricultural sector and fast-growing communities like Bozeman and Big Sky by insuring that our most pristine rivers continue to flow freely from the mountains to our valleys where they irrigate crops and provide clean drinking water.Now that I’m at that point in life when the days I’ve fished must surely outnumber the days I have yet to fish, I realize with urgency the value of visionary conservation legislation like the MHLA. That's why I am urging all Montanans and our congressional delegation to take advantage of this unique opportunity to give the gift of clean, free-flowing rivers to the generations who will follow us. Casey Sheahan is the CEO of Simms Fishing Products. 