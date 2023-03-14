Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In 2006 and 2007 I was deployed to Iraq. While stationed in Baghdad, I met a young Air Force Captain from Great Falls Montana. Hanging on the wall above his desk was a photo I recognized. It was the Sun River Game Range west of Augusta along the Rocky Mountain Front. That young man kept that photo close to remind him of his home while being overseas. To this day, I firmly believe that photo helped ease his soul and helped him get back to the Montana he loved.

I recently relayed this story to a group of lawmakers in Helena to illustrate why veterans care so deeply about hunting, fishing, wild places and wildlife conservation. This discussion was during a hearing on House Bill 462, which proposes to strip millions of dollars from the Habitat Montana program. Habitat Montana is our state’s most beloved and important conservation tool to protect wildlife habitat and our heritage of hunting and fishing. It is also one of our best defenses to ensure Montana does not change as dramatically as Colorado has in the face of population growth.

If HB 462 becomes law, it will permanently zero out all funding this program receives from the taxes on recreational marijuana sales to comply with Governor Gianforte’s proposed budget. This legislation would instead divert this money to veterans’ services, law enforcement, drug treatment programs and the general fund. Let’s be perfectly clear, I am fully onboard boosting state funding to support these critical needs, however HB 462 is not the right way to do it. We should not need to rob Peter to pay for Paul.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Bruce Knutson is a veteran, retired Montana game warden and veterans advocate from Helena.

Tags

Recommended for you