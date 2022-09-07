Let the news come to you

Several days ago, Marc Racicot and Bob Brown published an editorial arguing Montana should adopt a top two or a top four primary election system. While both of these gentleman have cloaked their arguments in favor of these primary systems as methods of saving our “democracy”, the truth is these primary election systems are fundamentally anti-democratic and wrong for Montana.

In a top two primary system, the top two finishers, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election. In a top four primary system, the top four finishers, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.

The purpose of these voting systems is to rig the outcome of an election for supposedly more “solution oriented” candidates. A top two primary system does this by disenfranchising the members of the minority party and forcing them to vote for the more “moderate” candidate in the general election. A top four primary system is even worse. Under a top four primary system, the third place finisher could be declared the winner. That is because the votes of the bottom finishers are reassigned through a ranking system to the higher finishers until a person receives a majority. Imagine awarding the gold medal to the third place finisher at the Olympics. That can happen under a top four system.

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Republican, represents Senate District 10 in Great Falls.

