Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Biden administration has proposed a massive expansion of the IRS. Let’s be clear about what that means for taxpayers. Biden’s IRS expansion will have more-onerous filing requirements. More Americans will endure invasive audits. More Americans will face lawsuits by their own government. And all of us will spend more time and more money just to ensure we get our taxes right.

This is no minor upgrade at the IRS. The Biden plan would increase the IRS budget six-fold and add 87,000 new agents and auditors. The price tag for all this is $80 billion.

The target of that new spending is not the wealthy — they are already the focus of most of the IRS’s enforcement activity. Instead, nearly all of that spending increase would be used to attack middle-class taxpayers. A review by the Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that about 90% of the enforcement activity in Biden’s proposal will land on taxpayers earning less than $200,000 per year.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Sen. Jeremy Trebas is a Republican from Great Falls. He is a CPA and a member of the Senate Taxation Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you