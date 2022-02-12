Across the Rocky Mountain West, affordable housing has become a growing crisis for our communities. As our nation’s workforce becomes increasingly mobile, many folks have moved to Montana for the quality of life provided by plenty of access to public lands, wildlife, clean air, and water supplies. Yet as longtime residents of the Gallatin Valley, we see the squeeze housing costs have put on our neighbors. With limited housing stock, developers — with the city of Bozeman and the county’s support — attempt to meet the increased housing demands to keep housing costs moderate.
We support affordable housing solutions that responsibly provide relief to our students, teachers, nurses, small business owners, and more who are vital to our desirable community’s complexion and fabric. However, our rapidly developing community is drastically changing our local land cover as we convert our valuable wetlands to impervious areas without a clear plan for local, immediate protection or remediation for impacts on our aquatic system. Many of our wetlands are protected by the Clean Water Act (CWA), which requires a permit to fill and mitigate those impacts. But many more are isolated and are not covered by the CWA. These can be protected locally, yet there are weak protections in the city of Bozeman sensitive areas ordinances, and no protection in Gallatin County.
Why are wetlands important? Because wetlands collect and hold water, and they do several essential ecosystem services that benefit our community. They provide habitat for over 50% of all birds and mammals in Montana, flood abatement to reduce erosion in downstream systems, improve water quality by capturing and cycling nutrients and toxins, and recharge groundwater to support irrigation and streamflow. For Bozeman residents, wetlands have an immediate positive impact on our pocketbooks by taking some of the strain off the taxpayer-supported water treatment facility. For Gallatin County and the state of Montana, our state generates almost $1 billion on water-based recreation income. Wetlands support those services and economic impact!
Many of our local wetland areas are being developed, taking away these vital wetland services that benefit our community. Therefore, we are asking our elected officials and leaders at the city of Bozeman and Gallatin County to move forward in earnest to strengthen their sensitive area ordinances to protect isolated wetlands and their buffers. We further ask that these officials develop and utilize a local wetland mitigation bank that developers would buy into to remediate valuable and needed wetlands, both isolated and those protected by Waters of the United States rulemaking. This remediation must happen in our immediate local area. Previously, wetland impacts occurring in Bozeman have been mitigated far outside the Gallatin Valley in the Jefferson River Watershed near Twin Bridges. Securing “replacement wetlands” in areas far from the affected area do nothing to help maintain the needed balance here in our valley.
We understand that affordability, inflation, and pandemic-related challenges have many Montanans focused on immediate needs like simply putting food on the table and maintaining our health. Yet our quality of life, recreational economy, and pocketbooks are supported by healthy wetlands, and forward-thinking planning can help keep that Montana quality. Bozeman is an incredibly desirable place to live, which brings economic opportunities and growing pains. Fortunately, this is one growing pain we can address if we work collaboratively with developers and elected officials to preserve what makes this place special.