Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

You can’t make this stuff up.

The recent property reappraisals sweeping across Montana have left residents in various stages of extreme shock, concern, and wondering if they’ll be able to afford to live in their own homes. But never fear, fellow Montanans! The politicians are coming to homeowners’ rescue by — wait for it — blaming each other for a totally predictable crisis they neglected to address.

It’s only been two months since Montana’s biennial legislative session adjourned, yet the Democrats are now asking Gov. Greg Gianforte to call legislators back for a special session to deal with the looming property tax revolt.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest-running columnist.

Tags

Recommended for you