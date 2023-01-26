Let the news come to you

The people and businesses of Cooke City and Silver Gate deserve winter access. We support plowing 8 miles of U.S. Highway 212 that straddles the Montana-Wyoming border. The “plug,” as the locals call it, usually remains unplowed in winter, passable only to snowmobilers and skiers. Two myths about plowing the plug persist: 1) that it’s a very divided issue amongst community members, and 2) that plowing the plug would hurt the snowmobiling economy.

Businesses and residents throughout the region understand the benefits of year-round wheeled vehicle access through the plug. We are now a clear majority. More than 120 local residents, businesses, and property owners in Cooke City and Silver Gate have signed two different petitions this year to Gov. Gianforte of Montana, detailing concerns for health, safety, and business. Our local chambers of commerce in Cooke City-Silver Gate, Gardiner, Livingston, and Red Lodge support plowing the plug.

Over the years, winter tourism has stagnated and in some years declined. Fewer visitors result in more boarded-up businesses and closed buildings. Following unanticipated summer-long road closures, the Cooke City region’s economy is struggling. Basic services such as electricity and internet have made their way to the region, but somehow driving here from the east on a federal highway is not possible for seven months of the year.

Terri Briggs is the president of the Colter Pass, Cooke City and Silver Gate Chamber of Commerce. Terese Petcoff is the executive director of the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce. Sherry Weamer is the executive director of the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce. Joel Bertolino is the executive director for Beartooth Resource Conservation & Development. Leslie Fiegel is the CEO of the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. This column is also signed by the Yellowstone Country Montana Inc. board of directors.

Tags

