A whole lot of our businesses, especially near Glacier and Yellowstone, count the summer season as the time to put money in the bank — much the way the rest of us scramble through autumn to put firewood in the shed. We prepare because we know winter is coming, and because “hoping the wind won’t blow” isn’t much of a plan.
Thing is, the seasons are changing. Just ask the folks up near Glacier, whose summertime cash registers go quiet when the wildfires rage. Or the folks down near Gardiner, whose shop doors stopped swinging when the floods tore through.
Ask the anglers who hang up their poles mid-day because warm waters force hoot owl fishing restrictions, or the elk hunters trying to track on warm November days without snow. Ask the ranchers and the farmers and the folks who keep our economic engines running. They’ll all tell you the same.
The changing seasons are changing for many reasons and whether we like it or not, and we can’t just ignore it and hope things will magically get back to “normal.” Hoping isn’t a plan. Montanans take responsibility for ourselves and make smart preparations. We face the changing seasons head-on.
That’s exactly what Sen. Jon Tester did when he helped pass the national Inflation Reduction Act. Sadly, the bill didn’t get unanimous support, despite the fact that it cuts costs for working families, makes medicine affordable, advances energy independence, reduces deficits and grows the economy. Nevertheless, Tester got the job done.
Of course, the bill Tester championed does a heck of a lot more, all without raising taxes on regular folks and much of which will be felt right here at home. Montanans know that being outdoors — playing and working — is a big part of the Big Sky way of life. Our wide-open spaces — especially our national parks — are not just who we are, but also are how we make our living.
The Inflation Reduction Act can help us keep our way of life intact, and keep cash registers ringing, despite the changing seasons. It’s an investment that helps us prepare for what’s coming, and helps us respond to what’s already here.
It’s a plan that can thin our forests, keeping the woods healthy. It can uphold our wild game and fisheries. It can restore our rivers, keeping the water shady and cool. It can create new jobs by preparing for tomorrow, and can protect today’s jobs by ensuring that, when Mother Nature inevitably flexes her muscles, we can weather the winds and waters on our terms.
This is exactly what keeping Montana great looks like.
We can’t fail to fill the freezer, knowing that winter’s on the way. We can’t bury our heads and rely on hope, or that someone else will bail us out. We need a plan, an honest plan, not for the 21st Century, but for the 22nd — for the changing seasons that are already here, the floods and fires, droughts and downpours.
It’s no mistake that the Inflation Reduction Act provides a healthy investment in our national parks; Tester knows what we all know — summertime in parks such as Glacier and Yellowstone is critical to paying the bills.
Heading into the winter season with a bare bank account or empty woodshed is just plain irresponsible. So is heading into these changing seasons without a strong fiscal plan.
Despite the fires and floods, Montana remains the last best place. The Inflation Reduction Act gives us the first best plan for keeping it that way.
