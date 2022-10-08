Michael Jamison
Buy Now

Michael Jamison

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana is all about the seasons.

Hunting season. Fishing season. Huckleberry season.

A whole lot of our businesses, especially near Glacier and Yellowstone, count the summer season as the time to put money in the bank — much the way the rest of us scramble through autumn to put firewood in the shed. We prepare because we know winter is coming, and because “hoping the wind won’t blow” isn’t much of a plan.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Michael Jamison is a writer, hunter and conservationist, though not necessarily in that order. He works for the National Parks Conservation Association, and is based in northwest Montana.

Tags

Recommended for you