For rural Americans, access to medical care can be a challenge. Traveling great distances for health care is becoming increasingly difficult with rising gas prices, especially for patients struggling with a chronic condition that might make travel difficult. Many chronic conditions require regular adherence to a prescribed medication for proper management of their condition, but rural Montanans have experienced significant barriers in getting the medicines they need. It is essential that our elected officials do everything in their power to make medical care and prescription medicines more accessible.
A local pharmacy can make a huge difference to rural patients. During the coronavirus pandemic we saw local pharmacists stepping in and providing critical medical support when physically going to the doctor was not possible. However, local and independently owned pharmacies are closing at an alarming rate. The loss of a local pharmacy can be devastating for small towns and even worse for the patients who were depending on that pharmacist for their health care expertise.
The primary culprits driving the closures of local pharmacies are little-known middlemen in our health care marketplace called pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. PBMs manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of insurance companies and, in doing so, are meant to reimburse pharmacies for the medications they dispense.
However, PBMs often charge pharmacies more than the reimbursement rate for the medications dispensed. PBMs also charge pharmacies fees — sometimes millions of dollars in fees being charged weeks, even months, after a prescription is filled if they decide the pharmacy has failed to meet an arbitrary performance benchmark. In 2019 alone, PBMs hit local pharmacies with more than $9 billion in fees.
Meanwhile, PBMs profited more than $10 billion that same year from pharmacies they own which directly compete with independent pharmacies. It’s not hard to understand why so many rural pharmacies are closing their doors.
Patients, in turn, suffer from reduced access to and increased costs for the medications their doctors prescribe. Nearly 850 different medications were excluded from insurance coverage in 2020, thanks to PBMs. When patients are forced to receive their medications from PBM-owned pharmacies, they are left with no choice but to pay whatever cost the PBMs have decided.
If elected officials want to support rural patients, reining in PBMs is an essential first step. For patients with chronic conditions, an out-of-pocket cap of $35 per month within Medicare would have two effects. First, patients would see immediate savings at the pharmacy counter. Second, health care costs for chronic disease patients would become more predictable, as they’d be protected from the PBM’s cost manipulation. A cap would also lead to savings across the healthcare landscape, as proper disease management is more cost effective than emergency room visits stemming from preventable complications.
Unfortunately, Senate leadership is currently considering a bill that does nothing to lower costs for patients living with chronic conditions. I strongly encourage Senator Tester and his colleagues to implement a $35 copay cap to ensure that Montana’s patients are not hung out to dry. While there are any number of puzzles in our health care system that require complicated solutions, the issue of prescription drug costs should be very simple. Our leaders should hold PBMs accountable by improving prescription drug affordability for patients.
