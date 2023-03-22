All people who work in Bozeman should be able to live here, too. There you have it. We are standing up for this practical principle, and while working with our local elected officials and their appointees, we will not be deterred. Steadily, more local residents across generations are supporting us.
For decades, the rule in common sense economics (and in personal finance) was that nobody should be forced to pay more than a quarter of our income to put a roof over our heads. This is no longer the reality for working people in our community. Sadly, common sense is becoming increasingly uncommon.
Ideologues, whether right or left-wing, have their heads and feet firmly planted in the clouds. Roger Koopman personally pocketed at least $22,000 from a misguided lawsuit he brought in 2019 against the City of Bozeman is one such example. He can cling to the overly simplistic fantasies of Economics in One Lesson published by Henry Hazlitt in 1947. But not us. And perhaps Mark Twain was much closer to reality, when he mused “that astrology exists, so that economics can claim to be a science.”
The fact is that our beloved community is in a housing crisis. Self-dealing developers, selfish, transplanted millionaires detached from our community, and unreliable property management companies are hoarding Bozeman housing, speculating and padding their investment portfolios. Rent gouging is soaring to unparalleled heights.
Traditional neighborhoods are being hollowed out as landlords cater to the growing influx of occasional Airbnb vacationers. Entire homes sit empty except for a few weeks out of the year as a consequence. As a leader of Bozeman Tenants United, canvassing our neighbors as a result allowed long-established residents with adult children to share with us that their kids can’t stay, or be able to move back to Bozeman. They simply wouldn’t be able to afford to live here and support themselves and their families. Long-established homeowners have also confided that the cost of housing has gone crazy high and the character of our local community is rapidly changing.
But we, as Bozeman Tenants United, have done the research. We have discovered that there are over 1,600 Airbnbs in Gallatin County, including 500 within the City of Bozeman alone. An estimated 50% list the entire home and are owned by persons with two or more homes. Currently, the top ten Airbnb owners in Bozeman control at least 100 entire homes. And shockingly, 40% of local Airbnb owners listing an entire home live as far away as Florida and Rhode Island or even overseas in Germany.
The time for action is now. The stakes are extremely high. Affordable housing is the essence of home rule. Home rule is rooted in the belief that local residents should be free to govern ourselves largely and meet our basic human needs in our own hometowns and communities, as we see fit. In fact, we agree with Mr. Koopman that Bozeman and communities across Montana ought to be able to contract locally for reputable garbage disposal, free of overreaching state government dictates.
But, the truth is that the real value of freedom, individually and collectively depends upon what we do with it individually, and collectively. We are appealing to our city commissioners to take action and not let Bozeman become a community known for knowing the price of everything, and the value of nothing.
