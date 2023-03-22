Let the news come to you

All people who work in Bozeman should be able to live here, too. There you have it. We are standing up for this practical principle, and while working with our local elected officials and their appointees, we will not be deterred. Steadily, more local residents across generations are supporting us.

For decades, the rule in common sense economics (and in personal finance) was that nobody should be forced to pay more than a quarter of our income to put a roof over our heads. This is no longer the reality for working people in our community. Sadly, common sense is becoming increasingly uncommon.

Ideologues, whether right or left-wing, have their heads and feet firmly planted in the clouds. Roger Koopman personally pocketed at least $22,000 from a misguided lawsuit he brought in 2019 against the City of Bozeman is one such example. He can cling to the overly simplistic fantasies of Economics in One Lesson published by Henry Hazlitt in 1947. But not us. And perhaps Mark Twain was much closer to reality, when he mused “that astrology exists, so that economics can claim to be a science.”

Bill Goold and Elle Magana Mireles are leaders of the Bozeman Tenants United, a tenants union that formed last year.

