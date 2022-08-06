martha sellers
I tell anyone who will listen that my current job is the most exciting, most inspiring, most rewarding one in a 44-year, multi-faceted career. It’s partly the culture, partly the crew, and partly our focus on conservation. It has brought me full circle from a childhood of wilderness learning and provided me a place and a way to make that happen for others.

Our Youth Wilderness Program expeditions are conducted on some of Montana’s most stunning mountains and rivers. Students are not brought to a campsite from which they take exploratory day trips. They are fully exposed to vast areas of public lands and wild spaces. They run rivers, climb mountains, ride ranges, and ski tricky stretches of challenging terrain. Each day students are on the move, staying active and developing the skills to continue these activities long into adulthood.

Learning to paddle a whitewater rapids or scale a formidable rock face or traverse complex terrain on a horse or on skis guarantees considerable technical skills, but it also teaches our students how to solve problems alone and collaboratively, how to intelligently consider risks, how best to help a struggling peer, how to safely stretch boundaries.

Martha Sellers is the director of development for Montana Wilderness School. She lives in Belgrade.

