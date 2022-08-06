I tell anyone who will listen that my current job is the most exciting, most inspiring, most rewarding one in a 44-year, multi-faceted career. It’s partly the culture, partly the crew, and partly our focus on conservation. It has brought me full circle from a childhood of wilderness learning and provided me a place and a way to make that happen for others.
Our Youth Wilderness Program expeditions are conducted on some of Montana’s most stunning mountains and rivers. Students are not brought to a campsite from which they take exploratory day trips. They are fully exposed to vast areas of public lands and wild spaces. They run rivers, climb mountains, ride ranges, and ski tricky stretches of challenging terrain. Each day students are on the move, staying active and developing the skills to continue these activities long into adulthood.
Learning to paddle a whitewater rapids or scale a formidable rock face or traverse complex terrain on a horse or on skis guarantees considerable technical skills, but it also teaches our students how to solve problems alone and collaboratively, how to intelligently consider risks, how best to help a struggling peer, how to safely stretch boundaries.
As “leader for a day,” in their cooking groups, and during impromptu explorations, our students learn to break large challenges into small steps, share discoveries, give and receive constructive feedback, consider alternative points of view, and fully engage in their surroundings while leaving no trace.
And when around the campfire, our students start to think critically about the space and world around them — from Montana’s Indigenous people to wild ecology to diversity and inclusion to what it means to steward our planet.
Cohorts are a mix of urban, rural, and Indigenous youth from a diversity of cultures, genders, political and religious affiliations, races, and socio-economic levels. As their course progresses so does their capacity to trust each other, hear each other, respect each other, and support each other. In many cases, they leave as lifelong friends.
While I am not part of the Program or Operations teams, the last few summers have seen tremendous growth in student numbers, so we’ve adopted an “all hands on deck” methodology; my hands have willingly joined the fray. These up-close interactions with our students have enriched my workdays and invigorated my spirit. They have also helped me better understand why we have the outcomes we do. We give young people unimagined opportunities. We see our impacts in real time. We change lives.
Part of me wishes I was still young enough to take a course or just young enough to guide one. I imagine my memories of past wilderness experiences are seen through a lens I have outgrown; that carrying a pack for two weeks, climbing a mountain in 90-degree heat, or paddling 100 miles would be much more difficult with a bum knee and a patched up shoulder. And that’s okay. For now, I will continue to look forward to days when I’m needed for packouts, gear cleanup, and trips to the airport. And I will continue to trumpet the importance of wilderness education for our kids.