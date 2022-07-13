Four-hundred-seventy-three men received the Congressional Medal of Honor for their service in World War II. At our nationwide organization, State Funeral for WWII Veterans, we believe that the last Medal of Honor holder’s funeral from WWII should be on a scale befitting his position in history. A State Funeral would also serve as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in the Armed Forces from 1941-1945.
When we began our effort on Labor Day of 2017, there were only four living MOH heroes from the Second World War. The death of the final hero, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hershel “Woody” Williams, Iwo Jima, on June 29, 2022, offers the perfect opportunity for a grateful nation to provide a final salute to those Tom Brokaw called “the Greatest Generation.”
Today, 35 million Americans claim a parent, grandparent or close family member among those who defeated Nazism, Imperialism, and Fascism to give us the freedoms we enjoy today.
The day the Marines raised the flag over Mount Suribachi, on Iwo Jima, Woody Williams was busy destroying 7 Japanese pillboxes using only his flamethrower. Two of his four fellow comrades providing him with cover fire were killed during the 4-hour long battle.
General Douglas McArthur received the Medal of Honor for his heroic defense of the Battle of Bataan Peninsula. The Supreme Allied Commander in the Pacific received a State Funeral in Washington in 1964. We believe that an enlisted man who actually fought on the front lines and who was awarded a Medal of Honor, should receive the same. This has been the cornerstone of our effort at State Funeral for WWII Veterans. This will finally happen on Thursday when Hershel Woody Williams will be brought into the Capitol rotunda for his State Funeral.
Woody Williams and his family foundation conceived, created, and placed 104 Gold Star Monuments in all 50 states to honor the families who lost a loved one in combat or military service. The Woody Williams foundation was recently in Bozeman, Montana, on Memorial Day to honor the Gold Star families at the American Legion and for the dedication of the Gold Star monument at Sunset Memorial Gardens. At the American Legion ceremony, Montana’s John Lowell, singer and songwriter, sang a song which he had written and recorded to honor Woody and the 16 million who served in WWII called “The Last Salute.”
The success of my fellow state chairmen would have not been possible without the 16 state legislatures who passed resolutions, 15 congressional delegations who wrote letters of support, 11 state governors who wrote to the President, the American Legion, the National World War II Museum, the National Medal of Honor Museum, the Military order of the Purple Heart, the Marine Corps League, and so many other patriotic groups that got on board with the idea created by a schoolgirl, Rabel McNutt, inspired by the death of her godfather who held the Medal of Honor for his actions in Normandy. Her father , Lee William (Bill) McNutt then spearhead this noble effort and vision.
As Woody William’s coffin is carried on a horse-drawn caisson from our nation’s Capitol to the WWII Memorial, let’s pause as one America to honor him, and the Greatest Generation.