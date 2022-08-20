Earlier this month, the US Forest Service announced the acquisition of 75 acres of formerly private land at the base of Emigrant Peak. Specifically, 75 acres of rugged terrain poised on top of a major ore body that had caught the eye of Canadian mining company Lucky Minerals. The transfer of this land to the Forest Service marked the final step in securing the land — and the creek, wildlife habitat, and recreation values it holds — from certain destruction; preserving it in perpetuity as public land protected from mining by the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.
Following the Forest Service’s announcement, the news spread across local and regional publications, including a very fine piece in this paper penned by Helena Dore. Seeing the news in print brought a special kind of satisfaction. After all, conservation work is often slow moving, occurs behind the scenes, and requires a degree of tolerance for living an old adage about any real estate deal, “it’s all tenuous until it’s not.” Usually, you only read headlines about the outcome, but rarely do you get a glimpse of the journey to get there.
Back in 2015, staff from the Greater Yellowstone Coalition — myself included — started mobilizing to stop the threat of a massive new gold mine in Paradise Valley. We met with residents, landowners, agency representatives, elected officials, and other nonprofit organizations in an effort to get the clearest possible picture of what the threat meant to folks who live, work, and play near Emigrant Gulch. This grassroots outreach became critical to building the support needed to stop the mine. Throughout this time, I got acquainted with as many of the landowners in the gulch as I could, including the owner of this particular 75-arce parcel. A retired nuclear engineer and hobby miner, he had purchased the land years earlier for its natural beauty — to escape into the woods and simply “listen to the creek.”
Despite being a miner himself, the landowner knew Lucky Minerals’ plans would ruin the gulch with massive industrialization. Upset at their constant trespassing on his land during their explorations, he supported GYC throughout our successful efforts to challenge the legality of Lucky Minerals’ permit while simultaneously working to pass the landmark Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act. So, once he decided it was time to move on from the gulch, his first call was to GYC as he knew we shared the same values to keep the gulch intact. It’s hard to overstate my gratitude toward that moment. Without taking the time to build a relationship with him and a commitment to honesty, transparency, and good old-fashioned listening, that phone call would never have happened.
GYC officially purchased the land in 2019. We were prepared to steward the property for as long as necessary to have an opportunity to transfer it back into public hands. Fortunately, Custer Gallatin National Forest was able to secure Land and Water Conservation Fund funds to bring these lands into public ownership — and under the protection of the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act — once and for all.
This meaningful victory is a reminder that partnerships take patience, hard work, and honest conversation. Without the trust of the landowner and the commitment from the Forest Service, we wouldn’t be reading great headlines about the creation of brand-new public land in Emigrant Gulch.
Fighting mines can feel a little like whack-a-mole, but with creativity and dedication, we’ll get that last mole down. The Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act went a long way toward protecting public lands outside Yellowstone, but private inholdings with active mining claims remain. There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but we do know that any successful approach will require respecting landowners, engaging communities, and holding fast to the belief that this ecosystem — with its high peaks and clean rivers and wild animals and hardworking people — is worth more than gold.
