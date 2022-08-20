Let the news come to you

Earlier this month, the US Forest Service announced the acquisition of 75 acres of formerly private land at the base of Emigrant Peak. Specifically, 75 acres of rugged terrain poised on top of a major ore body that had caught the eye of Canadian mining company Lucky Minerals. The transfer of this land to the Forest Service marked the final step in securing the land — and the creek, wildlife habitat, and recreation values it holds — from certain destruction; preserving it in perpetuity as public land protected from mining by the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.

Following the Forest Service’s announcement, the news spread across local and regional publications, including a very fine piece in this paper penned by Helena Dore. Seeing the news in print brought a special kind of satisfaction. After all, conservation work is often slow moving, occurs behind the scenes, and requires a degree of tolerance for living an old adage about any real estate deal, “it’s all tenuous until it’s not.” Usually, you only read headlines about the outcome, but rarely do you get a glimpse of the journey to get there.

Back in 2015, staff from the Greater Yellowstone Coalition — myself included — started mobilizing to stop the threat of a massive new gold mine in Paradise Valley. We met with residents, landowners, agency representatives, elected officials, and other nonprofit organizations in an effort to get the clearest possible picture of what the threat meant to folks who live, work, and play near Emigrant Gulch. This grassroots outreach became critical to building the support needed to stop the mine. Throughout this time, I got acquainted with as many of the landowners in the gulch as I could, including the owner of this particular 75-arce parcel. A retired nuclear engineer and hobby miner, he had purchased the land years earlier for its natural beauty — to escape into the woods and simply “listen to the creek.”

