Those hoping to preserve a livable world for ourselves and future generations can find much to celebrate in the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed in the U.S. Senate. The bill, now awaiting passage in the House, contains a huge investment — $369 billion — in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.
The significance of this legislative victory cannot be overstated. For decades, scientists warned of the dire consequences we face for failing to bring down the heat-trapping emissions that are warming our world.
Now, these rising temperatures have made extreme weather-related disasters worse and more frequent. Look at the flooding this summer that destroyed homes and livelihoods in Red Lodge and Gardiner, and killed dozens in Missouri. In Montana, persistent droughts, heatwaves, wildfires and smoke have become the new ‘normal’. These disasters could soon outpace our ability to adapt and recover.
With the voices of scientists, industry, and citizen advocates in their ears, our lawmakers have designed a set of policies that will allow the United States to embark on a transformational journey to wean ourselves off of burning oil, coal, and gas that drives climate change, with a bill that pays for itself, and reduces the deficit by $300 billion. In the process, we’ll remove air pollution that sickens millions of Americans and lessen the risk of trillions of dollars in damage to our economy.
The Inflation Reduction Act will speed this transition by providing tax credits over the next 10 years to develop and deploy affordable clean energy like wind and solar, and so much more. Money will also be used to help households become more energy efficient and to replace gas appliances with ones powered by electricity, like heat pumps and induction stoves. Middle- and low-income Americans will also be eligible for tax credits to help them buy new and used electric vehicles.
The incentives in this legislation will provide economic opportunity and jobs throughout Montana. For instance, it provides enhanced credits for carbon capture and storage from high-pollution industries such as cement production in Three Forks, and for clean energy supply chain manufacturers that build plants in ‘energy communities’ like Colstrip.
Montana also boasts of state universities and many high-tech companies that are working on grid scale energy storage, methane leak detection, EVs and self-driving cars and trucks, and many other technologies that will benefit tremendously from increased demand and credits.
Ranchers and farmers will appreciate increased funding for USDA conservation and soil carbon programs, biofuels, and research, and electric coop members can look forward to direct-pay tax credits for their cooperatives to deploy new energy technologies.
Another important provision in the Inflation Reduction Act addresses the leakage of industrial methane, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide. To reduce those emissions, this legislation imposes a rising fee on excess leakage. The principle is simple: Discourage bad behavior by making it more expensive.
Throughout the global community, the U.S. has been viewed as a laggard on climate change. This legislation will help restore U.S. climate leadership. Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced in every country around the world, and our example will inspire and motivate other nations to increase their climate ambition.
Unlike previous “inside the Beltway” efforts, thousands of citizens’ advocates from many organizations worked to create the political will for this long-sought breakthrough on federal climate legislation. Over the past year, for example, Citizens’ Climate Lobby generated more than 200,000 letters and phone calls to members of Congress urging passage of a reconciliation bill that contained strong climate provisions.
Clearly, our voices were heard by decision makers in Washington, including Montana’s Sen. Tester! We are grateful for your vote for the Inflation Reduction Act.
Meaningful steps to fight climate change come not a moment too soon. More will be needed to meet the U.S. pledge to cut emissions in half by 2030, but for now let’s celebrate the passage of this historic legislation, which brings hope that we and future generations can live in a hospitable climate.
