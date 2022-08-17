Let the news come to you

Those hoping to preserve a livable world for ourselves and future generations can find much to celebrate in the climate provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act recently passed in the U.S. Senate. The bill, now awaiting passage in the House, contains a huge investment — $369 billion — in low-carbon technologies and is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The significance of this legislative victory cannot be overstated. For decades, scientists warned of the dire consequences we face for failing to bring down the heat-trapping emissions that are warming our world.

Now, these rising temperatures have made extreme weather-related disasters worse and more frequent. Look at the flooding this summer that destroyed homes and livelihoods in Red Lodge and Gardiner, and killed dozens in Missouri. In Montana, persistent droughts, heatwaves, wildfires and smoke have become the new ‘normal’. These disasters could soon outpace our ability to adapt and recover.

Madeleine Para is Executive Director of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Kristen Walser is co-coordinator of Montana Citizens’ Climate Lobby.