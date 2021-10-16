Guest column: Partnerships key to grizzly bear recovery success By Jessianne Castle Guest columnist Oct 16, 2021 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As landscapes throughout the American West bear witness to increasing development and recreation pressure, sustainable land stewardship becomes increasingly important, as do partnerships and respectful dialogue. That is clear in communities like Bozeman, and is true across the state of Montana.In the rural 1.5-million-acre Blackfoot watershed, Montana’s characteristic working lands are on full display. Generational ranches are replete with grazing cattle and haystacks; rolling grass and strings of timber are seldom interrupted by the intermittent farmhouse or cabin; deer and elk graze while songbirds and waterfowl decorate the riverbanks and sky.In July, the small town of Ovando made national headlines when a grizzly bear killed a California cyclist who was camping in town during her Great Divide tour. The bear, initially attracted to the campsite by food in the tent, killed 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan before another couple in her party sprayed the bear with bear spray to drive it away. Three days later, after trapping efforts and helicopter searches were unsuccessful in locating the bear, wildlife officials shot and killed a six-year-old male grizzly after it raided a chicken coop just two miles outside Ovando. DNA tests confirmed it was the same bear that killed Lokan. The incident was the first grizzly bear-caused death in the Blackfoot since an elk hunter was fatally injured in 2001, and according to conservation biologist Seth Wilson, Lokan’s death was a reminder that it takes continual work to live in areas that support bears. Wilson has worked for over 20 years in the U.S., Canada, and Europe on resolving issues between people and wildlife, and currently serves as the executive director of the Blackfoot Challenge, a landowner-based organization that coordinates efforts to conserve and enhance the natural resources and rural way of life in the Blackfoot watershed and can act as a model for communities throughout Montana.For two decades, landowners and natural resource professionals have worked within the watershed to reduce human-bear conflicts, adopting innovative strategies like electric fencing and proactive livestock management, but Wilson contends the work is ongoing and needs to continue to evolve as changes occur on the landscape. As an immediate response, the Blackfoot Challenge installed three food storage lockers at campsites in Ovando so that campers can securely store food away from their tents. The group also provided temporary electric fences for campers, purchased 16 bear-resistant trash cans available for checkout to residents, is working with area residents to install electric fences around chicken coops, and is providing bear spray to visitors and community members. These efforts are part of the Blackfoot Challenge’s long tradition of working with the people who live in the watershed and are examples of how partnerships serve as a critical foundation for conservation solutions. By listening to and learning from each other, the watershed is making a collective effort to find strategies for safely living with grizzly bears that make the most sense for the community. In the future, such strategies could be replicated in other areas across the state.In 2002, a year after a hunter was killed by a grizzly, the Blackfoot Challenge formed the Wildlife Committee to bring together landowners, biologists, and other interested parties to identify community values and recommend strategies for minimizing conflicts with bears. Since then, the committee has been instrumental in developing actual solutions that work for the Blackfoot communities.On this premise, members of the group are committed to work on the 80% they have in common, not the 20% that divides. Once they have built trust and credibility on the 80%, then they’re able to tackle the remaining 20%.By listening to and learning from one another, communities throughout Montana can collectively address challenges that come with grizzly bear recovery and turn them into landscape-level opportunities. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Jessianne Castle lives west of Montana's Flathead Valley and is a freelance writer, editor and founder of the Grizzly Bear Collective. 