Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana Legislature is considering two election redistricting bills that would give the majority political party in the Legislature an unfair advantage over its rival political party in future elections. These bills gerrymander election districts and limit your voice as a voter.

The Encyclopedia Britannica defines gerrymandering as “the practice of drawing the boundaries of electoral districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage over its rivals.” When statewide election districts are drawn to favor the election of candidates from one political party beyond its proportion of voters, those districts are gerrymandered.

Two pending bills use the gerrymandering techniques “cracking” and “packing” to ensure election victories for the majority party.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nancy Leifer is the president of the League of Women Voters of Montana. Rosanne Nash is the president of the League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area.

Tags

Recommended for you