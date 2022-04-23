There is a special gift that comes along with surviving hardship: empathy. Folks who have experienced loss, grief, abuse, poverty — life’s trails that are steep, boulder-strewn, and often dangerous — are forever changed. We no longer glare at mothers in airports with screaming babies. We don’t scoff at folks in the grocery store line with food stamps and worn-out shoes. Hardship is incredibly difficult, but ultimately the most profound experience the universe can give us.
As a single mother, scraping my pennies together to buy diapers and pay the mortgage, I met my friend Ben. During some of the darkest days of my life journey, the only safe havens I had were the stolen moments of time spent outdoors. Lunchtime mountain bike loops in Leverich Canyon, mellow cross country ski missions in Hyalite with my newborn tucked into my jacket. Pushing my baby jogger for a few extra miles on the town trails while my toddler snored loudly. My friend Ben Long has been a comforting, guiding presence in my life for the past decade, because — like so many of us — he had been traveling life’s more challenging trails for some time. His son, Aidan, had battled a rare seizure disorder since age 5, landing them in and out of hospitals across the nation for most Aidan’s life. On January 14, 2021, Aidan passed away in his sleep at age 16.
Ben has a quiet but powerful presence in conservation across Montana for years. From his start as a newspaper reporter, his motto has always been to meet people where they are. For the last twenty years, Ben has been advocating for the outdoors for our kids, and theirs. As a founding board member of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and through his work helping wildlife and conservation groups meet Montanans where they are to maintain our outdoor heritage and quality of life, Ben’s impact has been vast.
The Mountain Mamas is a thriving nonprofit because of Ben Long. He helped me and other women and parents across the state realize our power, hone our mission, and inspire us all to fight for and protect those “stolen moments of time spent outdoors”. Aidan’s seizure disorder often kept Ben and his wife, Karen Nichols, close to home in case an emergency trip to the doctor was needed. Every time they evaded a close call and enjoyed an overnight hunting trip, fishing excursion, or night spent sleeping under the stars near an alpine lake as a family, Ben would show up for work energized and giddy. He knew those stolen moments were few and far between and may not last.
This week is Earth Week, and many communities across Montana are celebrating and honoring the Great Outdoors by giving mother earth a little love. I invite you all to meet each other where you are, leave national partisan politics and political divides behind, and show each other and our shared public lands some care and empathy. Join a clean-up day effort. Consider adding in drought-tolerant plants to your landscaping this spring. Make sure your investment portfolio supports businesses and companies that support a healthy future for our kids, and theirs. And most importantly, sneak in some “stolen moments of time spent outdoors” with your family. Take a hike, go on a bike ride, cast your fly rod, or sit on a park bench and watch a soccer game. As Aidan taught us, life is not guaranteed. We must do all we can with the time we have.
The Long family has worked with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers to create a scholarship fund in Aidan’s memory, Outdoors for All, that benefits kids with disabilities and enables them to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, just as Aidan did. To donate or to apply for a scholarship, please visit: https://www.backcountryhunters.org/outdoors_for_all.
Thanks to Ben, Karen, and Aidan.