Guest column: Outcome of the sixth mass extinction is in our hands By Clinton Nagel Guest columnist Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There has been much written lately over a subject some have nicknamed a “war on wildlife.” Much of that focus has pertained to wolves but it has also included other species and rightly so. The Gallatin Wildlife Association has participated in this discussion. But there’s also been much written over the anger, frustration, and even hatred we as a society hold toward each other, our government, basically all of our institutions. Our less than stellar behavior as a people is not a new phenomenon.Some deny the war on wildlife exists, but it is there nonetheless. Perhaps this war is an extension of the war we have against ourselves. We’ve taken out our anger, hatred and fears toward all who can’t fight back, the weak. Whether it be wildlife or our fellow man, those different from ourselves bear the brunt of our anger and hatred. We have enslaved people through generations and civilizations just as we’ve enslaved wildlife. We’ve tortured them, trained them, used them for our own amusement, and slaughtered them.During recent legislative testimony in Helena, politicians bemoaned the fact that wolves were vicious, evil predators causing immense pain and death to the weak and innocent. Have we looked in the mirror at ourselves lately? The hypocrisy is obvious. Our behavior is no different than theirs, only we’re more technologically advanced. Mankind has constantly preyed on the weak and innocent. We’ve done so with our machines, our guns, our traps and snares, even with our politics. With our increased use and need for land and water, we’ve disrupted landscapes undermining primary habitat for wildlife and fisheries to fulfill our wants and desires. Every time we deprive wildlife and fisheries of their natural habitat, it is the same as a war on their existence.These are all examples of the powerful preying on the weak. We’ve not corrected our bad behavior because we’ve done it through time ignorant of the harm we caused. Mostly we think about ourselves, not how our actions affect others. Some politicians during the legislative session blamed the environmental groups for trying to politicize wildlife, yet it was the politicians that brought these issues up before the state Legislature. Much (not all) of our wildlife policy has resulted from either residual or full-blown beliefs from myth and falsehood. Predators and bison have borne the brunt of such falsity. Whether from our social ills or our selfish land grab and water use policies, they all have misshapen and misguided our wildlife management policy. They’ve become institutionalized in our policies today. It’s usually and only after we take corrective action on our wildlife failures, do we place wildlife as a vanguard of purpose.We still have a chance in the Gallatin Valley and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to correct these set of wrongs. We have a chance to become better than our history. But we must grasp this chance and take it, get involved, participate. We find ourselves in the midst of the sixth mass extinction of species on our planet, the Holocene extinction; all brought about by human activity. If we want a better outcome for our wildlife, we must become a better-behaved people. We must recognize that it is not always about us, but also those among us.One way to help is have institutions hear our concerns. The city of Bozeman and Gallatin County are in the middle of instituting a growth plan for the next 20 years. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is trying to implement the disastrous mandate provided by our state Legislature. The Custer Gallatin National Forest is going to be releasing its record of decision soon on the 2020 Revised Forest Plan. All of these institutions are going to be making decisions affecting the future of wildlife. We must correct our bad behavior and look for our better angels. It’s time to use science and common sense in our wildlife policy instead of stereotypical fears, hatred, and selfish desires.We urge the residents of all southwest Montana to speak up for wildlife. The outcome of the sixth mass extinction is in our hands. Do something. Do it for those among us if not for ourselves. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Clinton Nagel is president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association. 