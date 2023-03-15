Let the news come to you

There is a growing movement in the world today to empower Indigenous peoples — who safeguard 80% of the world’s biodiversity of plants and wildlife on only 5% of the world’s land mass; and, to redress the gross injustices of colonialism, which are still systemically perpetuated in many ways, such as grinding poverty on tribal reservations and exploitation of the Global South. The Biden Administration is to be commended for being more progressive in this regard than any previous administration.

Biden appointed our first Native American secretary of Interior, Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and a 35th generation New Mexican. Our National Park Service director, Chuck Sams, is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla. Haaland just announced $25 million will be spent on building new bison conservation herds and forging new bison management agreements with Tribal Nations, just part of an ambitious program to develop co-stewardship agreements with Tribes to repair their broken and severed relationships with sacred lands, waters, and wildlife species. “This holistic effort will ensure that this powerful sacred animal is reconnected to its natural habitat and the original stewards who know best how to care for it,” Haaland said in announcing the new initiative. “By acknowledging and empowering Tribes as partners in co-stewardship of our country’s lands and waters,” according to Haaland, “every American will benefit from strengthened management of our federal land and resources.”

Nowhere are the traumas and injustices of the past pogroms against Indigenous Americans more evident today than in the severed sacred relationship between Tribes and America’s last wild buffalo. Because of the overweening political influence of Montana’s livestock industry, Yellowstone bison are regularly trapped, shipped to slaughterhouses, and prevented from accessing 85% of their natural habitat in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. In effect, they’re treated as cattle, confined to a “national zoo” called Yellowstone National Park. It’s a national disgrace to treat our national mammal as something other than cherished wildlife.

Tom Woodbury is a retired lawyer, a climate psychologist, and the Director of Communications for Buffalo Field Campaign.

