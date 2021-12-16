Guest column: One person's progress is another person's loss By Joseph Scalia III Guest Columnist Dec 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Joseph Scalia III, Psya.D. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s uncanny how history characteristically repeats its destructive march. New and far-reaching policies that adhere to dominant worldviews always present themselves that way. The self-congratulatory rhetoric is inevitable. Its promoters always tout themselves as great advancers of society all while dominating nature. They always say they are modernizing, keeping up with the times.This is exactly what is happening in southwest Montana right now, with our terribly divided environmental community. The Gallatin Forest Partnership has spent great sums of money in recent years crafting and disseminating its account of history.But its environmental group members — Greater Yellowstone Coalition, The Wilderness Society, and Montana Wilderness Association now re-named Wild Montana — are simply giving a new face to the old. Beware. They will endlessly court you. They will spend their corporate-funded budgets on an onslaught of propaganda that conceals the damage to come and denies any opposition. And they will do it while they claim great success at benevolent collaboration. These folks readily silence dissent and overlook eternal values.The GFP claims to bring the differing opinions together, but fail to tell you they have weeded out anyone who does not agree with their scheme to divide up wildlands. What they call a 70,000-acre “Watershed Protection and Recreation Area” that purports to “balance” recreation, watershed protection, and wildlife concerns is nothing more than an outdoor gymnasium.More brazen still, they claim that they are recommending wilderness designation “in the heart of the Hyalite Porcupine Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area”! Yet it is the very heart of that WSA which they have compromised away. Lost — if they get their way — will be the lower elevation and wildlife-crucial Porcupine and Buffalo Horn drainages, which even one of their members confided in me “made him sick;” but it’s hard to go against “progress” when it means opposing the dominant forces, even when those are the dominant corporate “Greens.”One of the “front country places for new mountain bike opportunities” — as this partnership put it, which they’ve “identified” and recommended as such — is in fact the West Pine Creek drainage, which often houses a major elk herd and offers wild country solitude for Livingston residents close to town. If the collaborators get their way, the West Pine will have a large mountain bike loop trail built there, with those trails constructed specifically to support mountain bike use, circumnavigating this broad and mixed forest-meadow landscape, likely pushing the elk out as has happened in Vail, Colorado, due to this same encroachment by humans’ keeping up with new forms of recreation.One person’s progress is another’s loss of wonder, beauty, and biodiversity. One person’s staying stuck for decades in our past is another person’s protecting what little wilderness-quality land we still have left on our ever-shrinking planet.The so-called collaborative partnership seems confident that the Forest Service will accept its recommendations and move us into a more fragmented future. Is that the best we can do? What kind of people do we want to be? We can keep dissecting and anthropomorphizing our remaining wild places, or — as Edward Abbey's "Monkey Wrench Gang" liked to say, we can "Keep it like it was!" Joseph Scalia III, Psya.D., is a psychoanalyst and cultural critic practicing and writing in Livingston, Montana. He is president of the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance and a a past president of Montana Wilderness Association. 