Guest column: One path forward in the Bozeman housing crunch By Tom Woods Guest columnist Oct 19, 2021

Democrat Tom Woods is running for Public Service Commission District 3 in the November election.

A famous writer once said that "everybody complains about the weather, but nobody ever does anything about it." That saying might be applied to the housing crisis in Bozeman but for the fact that our city commission actually did try to do something about it. They wrote an ordinance that required builders and developers to offer a certain percentage of their new developments as affordable housing units. In essence, the city tried to place the fiscal burden of providing affordable housing on the party they thought was profiting from the boom: developers and builders.

The builders and developers did not appreciate this new ordinance, but perhaps that's justified. When has any business been happy about making less money? The developers turned to our state Legislature, which is replete with members who are builders, developers, real estate types and landlords. When the Legislature convened, it struck down our new city ordinance. This just shows to go you that industries get the best government money can buy.

In fairness to the housing industry, they raise a fair point that the fiscal responsibility for affordable housing should not rest solely on them. I would take this further and assert that we should look to enlist more help from the organizations that are being hurt most by the affordable housing crunch. Two of our largest employers are quite well positioned to address the issue: our hospital and our university.

To be fair, the university has been building dormitories to accommodate the large number of students it has been attracting, but it is housing for staff and faculty that is at issue. MSU has to face the fact that faculty salaries are abysmal, making it increasingly hard to attract quality candidates. When applicants compare their potential income to Bozeman housing costs they are out the door faster than you can say "salary compression." The same problem exists when it comes to attracting staff. Who is going to work for the university as support staff if they can't afford to live here? Bozeman Deaconess is in a similar bind. Staff salaries and wages are not keeping up with housing costs, making it difficult to recruit and retain a work force. What is looming is an impending battle with Billings Clinic, who is moving to town to compete with them for both patients and staff. With that on the horizon, Bozeman Deaconess would be really smart to build and offer housing to its staff. There are indications that Billings Clinic may be doing just that.

There's another trait that both the hospital and the university share that make them well positioned to build and offer affordable housing. Both of these "nonprofits" own large tracts of tax-exempt land in and around the city. Given that land costs and property taxes are a large chunk of the cost of new housing, the hospital and the university are in a prime position to build, maintain and even profit from addressing the housing crunch. What could be holding them back?

Both the hospital and the university have a top-down corporate management structure. This type of management does not foster the kind of innovation and investment involved in this discussion. If we are to see any movement on this kind of proposal it is going to have to come from executive leadership. That will take vision and guts. Is it there? We will see.

Tom Woods is a former state legislator who teaches math and physics at Montana State University.