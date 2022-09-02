Let the news come to you

One of the unintended consequences of the Jan. 6 hearings is the subtext of looking at the insurrection in the past tense. The attempted coup was attempted, but stopped. A weaponized mob was not ushered into the Capitol by the ex-Commander-in-Chief, bypassing security, and Mike Pence was not hung.

In the real-time here-and-now, however, though also operating in broad daylight, is another kind of sedition. Climate change—the nation’s and the world’s number-one national security threat. On Earth Day, President Biden issued an executive order to the Department of Agriculture, which includes the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), as well as Department of Interior, to inventory for protection all old and mature forests on the public lands. Old forests are carbon-storing miracles, and in the fight to slow climate change, we don’t have time to cut them down and wait centuries for the possibility of such giants arising once again.

How great are these old forests at keeping carbon in the ground? The largest 1% of trees in a forest can hold up to 50% of the forest’s carbon, and the older they get, the greater their rate of storing more carbon, compared to younger, smaller trees. Before Trump, this is what used to be called a no-brainer: don’t cut them. Nor is there a need to cut them; public lands are only 3% of nation’s timber supply, and none of it need be from old and mature forests. They’re worth so much more standing. They belong to the public treasury. They are our public lands. The USFS is already losing $3 billion per year. Destroying these old carbon-storing giants only puts us into deeper climate trouble.

Rick Bass is the author of over 30 books, and is director of the Yaak Valley Forest Council.

