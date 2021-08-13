Guest column: Offering free school meals the right thing to do By Donovan Glasgow Guest columnist Aug 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Of all the changes schools have undergone since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the biggest occurred in the cafeteria. In March of 2020, Congress alleviated pressure on families by making all school meals universally free, a marked change from the past. Meals have remained free since the pandemic began, but the policy is set to expire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. A return to the pre-pandemic system, with its complexity, bureaucracy, and ineffectiveness, would be a giant step backward from the progress that universal free school meals have made in fighting childhood hunger.The United States is proud of our public education system, guaranteeing education, books, and busses to bring kids to school. But we stop short at food, which as any teacher will attest, is an essential component to learning. Before the pandemic, struggling families had to fill out an application and prove their financial need in order to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program. Schools in low-income areas could have this process waived and receive USDA funding for all meals, but only if a certain threshold of low-income families in the area was met. Families in places like Bozeman, which is not considered low-income generally, still faced application hurdles and barriers.Shortcomings of this model are well known. Due to the complicated application forms, lack of program awareness, and the general stigma associated with applying for government assistance, school meals never reached all the children who truly needed them. Additionally, income restrictions did not factor in the local cost of living, which is much higher in places like Bozeman than other parts of the country, excluding even more families in need. When families fell behind on their meal balance, they accumulated school lunch debt, a burden on both families and schools. School lunch debt policies often worsened stigma and shame around food insecurity. It was common for schools to refuse to serve hot lunches to indebted students and instead give them cold, cheap sandwiches, publicly humiliating children in front of their peers. Rather than focusing on their job of providing food and nourishment to children, “school lunch debt” forced schools to focus on unpaid balances and debt collection. The situation for providing school meals is much better today. As a result of Congress and USDA’s decision last March to make all meals universally free, there are currently no bureaucratic hoops preventing families from accessing meals, no families struggling to pay for meals because their incomes are slightly too high for the program, and no schools struggling with unpaid meal debt. However, if we do not demand Congress act soon, universal free school meals will soon be a thing of the past.The USDA funding is set to expire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, but we cannot go back to the way things were. Numerous educational and nutritional groups agree—such as the School Nutrition Association, American Federation of Teachers, Hunger Free America, and Children’s Defense Fund—and they’re rallying behind legislation currently being considered by Congress: the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2021. Under this Act, the USDA would continue to fund all meals served in schools permanently. The Act also incentivizes schools to source ingredients from local farmers, and eliminates all outstanding school lunch debt.There can be no half-measures when it comes to children’s health and the dignity of working families. It’s time to make school meals free for all, for good. If you agree, please contact Montana’s Congressional delegation and tell them to support the Universal School Meals Act of 2021. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Donovan Glasgow is a Bozeman resident working in the anti-hunger field. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School Meal Debt Politics Education Economics Usda United States Food Policy Recommended for you More from this section Letter to the editor: Gutkoski was a tenacious conservation advocate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: America must restore the core values of our nation Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Gov. Gianforte can do more to urge Montanans to get vaccinated. And he should. Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman tops 50,000 people; Gallatin County leads Montana in population growth Posted: 5:30 p.m. Bozeman commission approves board consolidation plan Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back