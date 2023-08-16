Let the news come to you

Every few years, NorthWestern Energy releases its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for Montana. The document outlines how the monopoly utility plans to source and develop the energy to power Montana’s homes, farms, ranches, offices, and businesses. NorthWestern just released its 2023 plan, and it is deeply concerning. The plan doubles down on the most expensive energy sources. It’s great for the corporation’s shareholders and executives, but it will bring skyrocketing bills for customers and a dangerous expansion of serious, carcinogenic pollutants that risk our health and future prosperity.

NorthWestern releases this plan as it seeks to raise electricity rates for residential customers by 28%. This rate hike is just one more squeeze on the average Montanan who is also facing an affordable housing crisis and imminent property tax increases. The 28% figure was reached in a settlement between NorthWestern and other large corporations and industrial facilities. It’s a sweetheart deal for the big companies whose rates remain largely untouched while residential customers take a huge hit.

Perverse economic incentives are baked into state law for monopoly utilities like NorthWestern. The investor-owned corporation is guaranteed a “Return on Equity” — often up to 11% — for every dollar it spends on the building, operation, and maintenance of power plants. In other words, for every $1 million NorthWestern spends, it gets an extra $110,000 in guaranteed profits from us, its captive energy customers. This is why the corporation chooses coal and gas plants that are the most expensive to build and maintain despite industry trends towards renewables.

Ita Killeen is a retired physician and ratepayer based in Bozeman. Mary Fitzpatrick is a retired mental health and addiction counselor and ratepayer based in Billings. Both are members of Northern Plains Resource Council, a grassroots conservation and family agriculture group.

