Guest column: NorthWestern Energy takes its stewardship responsibilities seriously By John D. Hines Guest Columnist Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NorthWestern Energy’s 2014 purchase of 11 dams in Montana — 10 that generate electricity for our Montana customers and Hebgen Dam, a water storage facility — has been critical for providing affordable, reliable and clean electricity to our customers. As important, NorthWestern takes its stewardship responsibilities seriously and we are proud of the improvements we make to these facilities, as well as funding to protect fish and wildlife populations, and to enhance their habitats, working with our partner agencies.This was why we read with dismay the recent editorial by the Chronicle Editorial Board. We recognize that opinions rather than facts are more prevalent in much of social media. However, readers expect accuracy from the editorial board. This letter provides clarifications.Since taking ownership in 2014, NorthWestern Energy invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the system. Those investments have increased the generating capacity, improved fish passage through the dam system, modernized the infrastructure and provided more recreational opportunities. That investment includes a $40 million upgrade at Hebgen Dam completed in 2018. On Nov. 30 a component of a gate at Hebgen Dam — installed in 2015 during the upgrade project — failed. The gate operates similarly to an irrigation gate, controlling water flow with an opening at the bottom. The gate failure interfered with NorthWestern Energy’s ability to control river flows. However, there were no issues with the structural stability of Hebgen Dam and no risk to public safety.The purposeful actions by NorthWestern Energy’s hydro engineers and personnel, who worked around the clock, returned normal flows to the Madison River downstream from Hebgen Dam within 46 hours. Crews worked safely. The Madison River flow was not decreased more in order to complete the work. We’ve submitted reports to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission about the failure and together with our federal regulatory agency and others, are taking purposeful steps to ensure a thorough analysis of the gate component. The analysis will be used to understand why this relatively new part failed and to establish corrective actions. Sound engineering principals and critical infrastructure security require this process. We will also be working with resource agency biologists and others to develop scientific studies to assess the effects on the fishery. This will take time.The Chronicle’s Editorial Board’s misinformed assumption in their Dec. 19 editorial that bureaucracy is slowing the process is wrong. The statement that NorthWestern Energy is guaranteed a profit is also false. As a business overseen by federal and state regulators, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, our business actions are among the most transparent of any investor-owned company. We are authorized to make a return on our shareholders’ investments, within the limits set by our regulators. Profits are earned, not guaranteed.Safety is the priority for this company, the safety of our customers, our neighbors, our communities and our employees. The stewardship of natural resources is also a priority. NorthWestern Energy employees demonstrated that priority when they showed up in Ennis to assist Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and assembled volunteers on the Madison River while the hydro team and personnel worked to fix the gate at Hebgen Dam and restore river flows.NorthWestern Energy has and will continue to work with many public agencies to enhance the recreation, habitat and fishery improvements that the hydro dams make possible, and maximize their contribution to our even cleaner energy future. Hines, NorthWestern Energy Vice President Supply/Montana Government Affairs 