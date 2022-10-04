Let the news come to you

Every two years, Montanans who are elected from their communities travel from all over Montana to gather at the State Capitol to convene the Montana Legislature. During our time together, we work to deliver legislation that will help Montanans, including funding for our schools and hospitals, protecting our public lands, and keeping our economy strong. As a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, a Montanan, and a state senator, I know firsthand the importance of having a fully representative legislative body at work in those halls. That’s why we must adopt a map with fair, legal legislative districts, during the current legislative redistricting process in Montana.

The districts we draw this year will shape our lives and our communities for the next decade, including how resources are allocated and what issues are brought to the table during the Legislature. Right now, the Montana Redistricting Commission is working on a new map for Montana that will portion out the districts for Montana’s legislators and the areas they will represent, including the districts that encompass tribal nations. Of our current legislative districts, there are 6 House districts and 3 Senate districts where Native voters have the opportunity to elect someone from their communities to represent them. Now that the legislative district lines are being redrawn, the number of Indigenous majority districts is uncertain.

Native Americans were not considered citizens for most of our country’s history and thus not granted the right to vote. It wasn’t until 1924 that Native Americans were finally granted citizenship. Even after that law was passed, some states worked to restrict Native voting rights — an effort that we see continue today. So when Rep. Brad Tschida told the Redistricting Commission that he believed Native Americans were overrepresented in the Legislature, it felt like one more piece of rhetoric in a long line of efforts meant to disenfranchise Native voters.

Sen. Shane Morigeau is a Democrat from Missoula.

