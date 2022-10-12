The “Born Alive Infant Protection Act,” or LR-131, on our Montana ballot this November is a misleading initiative that if passed, will harm the very infants and parents it sets out to protect. And although the act comes across as a compassionate measure to “preserve the life and health” of any fetus or baby born “with any sign of life,” it is devoid of understanding of what it means to carry and birth a fetus that has severe and lethal conditions or sicknesses that are painful and incurable, and the very difficult and often emotional healthcare challenges parents, doctors and nurses face with these births and abortions.
Many years ago, I was sitting at my laboring patient’s bedside holding her hand and we were both crying. Her baby girl had trisomy 18, otherwise known as Edwards syndrome, a genetic condition that is considered to be non-compatible with life. Earlier in the pregnancy, when her ultrasound showed abnormalities consistent with this diagnosis, she underwent an amniocentesis to test the fetal cells, which confirmed the three copies of chromosome 18 and the heartbreaking diagnosis. After the shock, denial and anger passed, and after talking with doctors, genetic counselors and her close family, she and her husband chose to continue the pregnancy. They knew that their daughter would not have a healthy or normal life and would likely die soon after birth due to severe heart defects and other significant malformations. But they had a choice around their pregnancy. A choice with support from me, the other doctors and neonatal experts, our nurses, social service counselors, and from their family.
Her decision was to experience the birth of the baby she had created, and to feel her body working naturally to grow and change, and to usher her beautiful daughter into the bright world. She wanted no medications, no interventions, only special music and a water tub to labor in. And most importantly, she and her husband wanted to be with their newborn daughter to hold her, provide comfort care as needed, for as long as she was able to live. And when her daughter was born the next morning, she and her husband had the joy of holding her skin to skin, taking turns wrapping her with warm blankets, taking pictures, talking to her, looking into her eyes and naming her as her heart failed; Bonding with her as a new family for the few hours she lived. They were grateful for the care and compassion of the doctors, nurses and clergy, and for the uninterrupted time they were able to share with her as she lived and passed peacefully; thankful for the many hours they held her and the lasting memories to remember her by.