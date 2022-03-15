When city development rules set apart entire neighborhoods for only the most expensive type of housing (detached single-family residences), the result is akin to an exclusive club where only those with a certain level of income can get in. These types of rules — known as “exclusionary zoning” — feature prominently in Bozeman’s zoning and development code.
Often, these exclusive neighborhoods have the best schools and the greatest access to opportunity. Excluding more affordable types of housing — and thereby people with low or moderate incomes — from these neighborhoods perpetuates cycles of inequality and exacerbates Bozeman’s affordability crisis.
In the 1960s, after Civil Rights legislation made it illegal to explicitly exclude racial minorities from “white” neighborhoods, many cities adopted zoning codes dividing neighborhoods by housing types correlating to affordability.
Bozeman adopted its first zoning code during this era, rating areas of town from A to D, which roughly corresponded to the presence of minorities and lower-income households. These zoning districts are still recognizable in Bozeman’s modern zoning maps. “R-1” neighborhoods today (single-family only) were predominately “A” neighborhoods in the 1960s.
I recently teamed with the conservative-leaning Frontier Institute to produce the Montana Zoning Atlas report on which cities in Montana are welcoming to more-affordable multifamily housing types such as condos, duplexes, townhomes, and triplexes.
We find that Bozeman is one of the worst cities in Montana in terms of welcoming more-affordable multifamily housing. Whereas expensive single-family housing is welcome in all neighborhoods in Bozeman, multifamily housing is still restricted to less than half of residential areas. The full report is available online at www.frontierinstitute.org/atlas.
Zoning reform is a rare issue with bipartisan support. For example, the Biden administration’s stalled Build Back Better plan includes a $5 billion grant program to help cities like Bozeman update their zoning regulations to eliminate exclusionary zoning.
In 2019, Helena chose to open all neighborhoods to multifamily housing. At the stroke of a pen, Helena became a more equitable, inclusive, and welcoming city. Research suggests that, in the long run, Helena will be a more affordable city as well. As Bozeman’s city commission considers its approach to equity and housing affordability it should take inspiration from Helena’s example.
Removing regulatory barriers is not a panacea. There will always be a need for subsidy programs to provide multiple pathways to opportunity and to ensure that those with the least secure access to housing can keep a roof over their heads. The reach of these programs, however, is inversely proportional to the gap between market-rate housing and subsidized housing.
Zoning is a plan, not a promise — and some plans change for good reason. Zoning itself remains a valuable tool for promoting public health, welfare, and investment confidence. No such defense can be made of exclusionary zoning, which needlessly prevents production of affordable types of housing across more than half of Bozeman’s residential land and limits housing choices for people with low or moderate incomes. Such rules have no place in a city that aspires to be equitable and affordable — no place, that is, except for the rearview mirror.