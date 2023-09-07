Our outdoor way of life isn’t just a pastime; it’s an economic driver, a cultural touchstone, a source of inspiration, and like any irreplaceable resource, it deserves thoughtful stewardship. Investing in this way of life is an essential part of preserving it for those who come after us, and it’s just one reason we should celebrate and support Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ proposed purchase of the 328-acre North Wildcat Coulee Wildlife Management Area.
This proposal is a win for wildlife and public land users of all stripes. It’s also a win for the potential it brings in its improved access and infrastructure, for the communities that rely on these improvements for better economic opportunities. Situated on the north bank of the Lower Yellowstone River east of Forsyth, the North Wildcat Coulee WMA will conserve prime riparian habitat along 2.2 miles of riverfront. The property is covered with stands of cottonwoods, willows, and native grasses, and is home to a variety of animals like white-tailed deer, ring-necked pheasants, Merriam’s turkey, and sharp-tailed grouse. It’s also capable of providing a home for “species of concern” like great blue heron, spiny softshell turtle, black-tailed prairie dogs, and little brown bats.
The North Wildcat Coulee WMA also offers countless recreational opportunities for Montanans and visitors alike. If the purchase is approved, the property will provide boat-in and walk-in access for anglers, floaters, hunters, hikers, and wildlife watchers, granting access to a stretch of river that’s previously been difficult to access, and expanding the potential for communities along the lower Yellowstone to engage visitors to this area.
This proposal represents a clear example of how Montana can invest in public lands to protect our outdoor traditions and bolster businesses and the outdoor way of life that sets us apart. These investments are responsible stewardship and smart economic policy, especially when viewed in the context of the bigger picture.
The North Wildcat Coulee Wildlife Management Area purchase isn’t an isolated investment; it stands to be the first step in a broader initiative to improve river access, recreation infrastructure, economic opportunity and wildlife habitat along the Lower Yellowstone. The North Wildcat parcel is one of those recommended by the Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Advisory Committee, which came together in 2021 to shape opportunities for habitat conservation, public access, and beneficial community projects along the river.
That group built on the vision developed by the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition, a collection of community leaders, business organizations, economic development experts, and conservation groups dedicated to supporting a high quality of life and conserving important habitat in eastern Montana.
To date, nearly 30 city councils, county commissions, economic development organizations, businesses and nonprofit organizations have endorsed the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition’s vision, along with multiple state lawmakers who also see the potential.
The new WMA would help address one of four major access gaps the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition identified along 175 river miles between Hysham and the North Dakota border. Future investments in other proposed sites along the river corridor would support recreational facilities like campsites, hiking trails, and interpretive signs; new infrastructure like bathrooms, potable water sources, and portage trails; and maintenance of existing infrastructure like access roads and boat ramps.
This community-driven plan is forecasted to have a transformative impact. Completing these proposed investments is expected to increase visitor spending by over $5 million annually, infusing local businesses with much-needed revenue. Additionally, this comprehensive investment is poised to create 56 new jobs, providing employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth in communities along the Lower Yellowstone. These are real numbers that demonstrate the tangible benefits of protecting and enhancing our public lands.
It’s crucial to remember that conserving public lands and supporting recreational opportunities are ongoing endeavors that require sustained commitment. We must continue to support policies and initiatives that preserve Montana’s natural beauty, promote outdoor recreation opportunities and benefit business and communities. It’s our responsibility to safeguard these treasures now and for future generations. Rallying behind initiatives like this one ensures that Montana remains the last best place for all to enjoy, while also boosting our economy and creating jobs along the Lower Yellowstone River.