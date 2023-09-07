Let the news come to you

Our outdoor way of life isn’t just a pastime; it’s an economic driver, a cultural touchstone, a source of inspiration, and like any irreplaceable resource, it deserves thoughtful stewardship. Investing in this way of life is an essential part of preserving it for those who come after us, and it’s just one reason we should celebrate and support Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ proposed purchase of the 328-acre North Wildcat Coulee Wildlife Management Area.

This proposal is a win for wildlife and public land users of all stripes. It’s also a win for the potential it brings in its improved access and infrastructure, for the communities that rely on these improvements for better economic opportunities. Situated on the north bank of the Lower Yellowstone River east of Forsyth, the North Wildcat Coulee WMA will conserve prime riparian habitat along 2.2 miles of riverfront. The property is covered with stands of cottonwoods, willows, and native grasses, and is home to a variety of animals like white-tailed deer, ring-necked pheasants, Merriam’s turkey, and sharp-tailed grouse. It’s also capable of providing a home for “species of concern” like great blue heron, spiny softshell turtle, black-tailed prairie dogs, and little brown bats.

The North Wildcat Coulee WMA also offers countless recreational opportunities for Montanans and visitors alike. If the purchase is approved, the property will provide boat-in and walk-in access for anglers, floaters, hunters, hikers, and wildlife watchers, granting access to a stretch of river that’s previously been difficult to access, and expanding the potential for communities along the lower Yellowstone to engage visitors to this area.

Marne Hayes is the executive director of Business for Montana’s Outdoors

