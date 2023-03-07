Let the news come to you

Hunters and outfitters have waged war every legislative session since 2007. We’ve fought pitched battles over season-setting, non-resident licensing, land access, and elk management. The armor we’ve put on has often been so thick we couldn’t hear what the other side was saying.

The current Montana legislative session has been different. We’re listening to each other. We still don’t agree on everything, but we aren’t letting that get in the way of advancing a package of bipartisan bills that provide new tools to improve elk and wildlife management.

The Montana Outfitters and Guides Association and the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition’s joint legislative package of six bills has now advanced through the midpoint of this current legislative session and is on course to be passed into law. The various bills that make up the package are sponsored by a group of bipartisan legislators and have the support of the governor’s office.

Mac Minard is the Executive Director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. Frank Szollosi is the Executive Director of the Montana Wildlife Federation and a member of the leadership council of the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition.