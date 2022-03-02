The recent release of the Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF) Final Management Plan is being ballyhooed by most regional so-called conservation groups as a big win for the environment.
Many local groups like the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Wild Montana are crowing about the “success” they had in obtaining a total of 140,000 acres of additional recommended wilderness in the final plan across the entire 3.1 million-acre forest.
To put this into perspective, the Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance recently completed a map of the CGNF roadless lands (using the forest’s data) suitable for wilderness designation and found that 1.1 million acres of the forest or 10 times the acreage the CGNF recommended for wilderness.
For instance, out of 151,000 that currently make up the Buffalo Horn-Porcupine-Hyalite Wilderness Study Area (BPH WSA) in the Gallatin Range established by Congress in 1977, the CGNF only recommended 78,000 acres as wilderness.
Most of this acreage in the CGNF recommendation for the Gallatin Range is higher subalpine or alpine terrain. Back in the days when conservation groups used to work for real ecosystem protection, we called such proposals “rocks and ice” wilderness because it had little in the way of suitable wildlife habitat.
The lack of wilderness recommendation for the Buffalo Horn and Porcupine drainages, adjacent to Yellowstone’s northwest corner, is particularly egregious. These drainages contain some of the best wildlife habitat outside of Yellowstone National Park. Several studies, including one I participated in (Noss et al. 2002) and another by biologist Lance Craighead, noted that this area was ecologically significant and contained critical wildlife habitat.
Wilderness designation would be the best way to preserve this wildlife habitat, but these “conservation” groups fought against wilderness designation for the Buffalo Horn and Porcupine areas and West Pine, preferring less protection, and they got it as recommended “Backcountry Area.”
Unfortunately, backcountry status is a nebulous administrative status that does not preclude many activities harmful to wildlife, including road building for logging based on “fuels reduction or “forest health,” and promotes mechanical access from dirt bikes, snowmachines, and mountain bikes, along with other human intrusions.
The Gallatin Range’s wildlands were further divided by recommended recreation areas, including the Hyalite, Storm Castle, and Gallatin River. Most of the acreage in these recommendations, while not within the BPH WSA, would still qualify for wilderness, and all contain significant lower elevation terrain. The South Cottonwood Canyon on the north slope of the Gallatin Range, long promoted as Bozeman’s pocket wilderness, was also demoted to “Backcountry Area.”
In the end, much of the Gallatin Range’s best lower elevation wildlife habitat was sacrificed on the recreation altar.
But a similar pattern is exhibited throughout the CGNF plan. So, for example, while there is a small, slightly less than 10,000 acre recommended wilderness in the Crazy Mountain. It too is mostly “rocks and Ice.” And like in the Gallatin Range, some of the best wildlife habitat is in 30,000 or so acres recommended backcountry area.
Another critical wildlife habitat like the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone, a vital wildlife movement corridor initially recommended wilderness in the previous forest plan, was demoted in the new forest plan to backcountry.
The ecologically unique Pryor Mountains near Billings also got short shift. While there are two small, recommended wilderness areas, much of the best wildlife habitat was left out of any recommended wilderness.
If you were to do an assessment of the CGNF’s most significant contribution to the national patrimony, it would be what I call the three Ws: Wildlands, Watersheds and Wildlife. The CGNF plan fails way short in protecting these values.
A more comprehensive approach to ecosystem protection is offered by the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA) which has been introduced into Congress. But these green groups have thus far failed to embrace what is the best legislation to protect the CGNF three Ws.
I recall Henry David Thoreau’s quip when Ralph Waldo Emerson came to bail him out of jail when he was imprisoned for his refusal to pay taxes to support the Mexican War. Emerson is reputed to have said to Thoreau, “Henry what are you doing in there?” And Thoreau, responded, “Ralph what are you doing out there?”
One should be asking “green” groups what they are doing out there? Or why they aren’t supporting legislation like NREPA which would provide the best protection for wildlife and wildlands and challenging instead of celebrating the CGNF’s anemic wilderness recommendations.