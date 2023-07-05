Let the news come to you

Float down the Madison River on a nice summer day and you’re in for a people-watching treat. Groups of college students bob past in colorful floaties, anglers row by in driftboats, families float downstream in rafts, outdoor enthusiasts stop by for a quick dip after a day of adventures, and dogs happily paddle around after tennis balls.

No matter what brings you to the river, chances are you appreciate access to the water and the amenities provided at those access sites. Fishing access sites maintained by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks regularly provide parking areas, boat ramps, bathrooms, signage, and even campgrounds for river users. With more people enjoying a wider range of recreational activities, caring for and funding these sites is a major challenge. Thanks to the new Montana state conservation license, those of us who use and enjoy fishing access sites and other state lands will better support the outdoor opportunities we love.

Historically, hunters and anglers have funded the majority of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks budget through license fees and excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment. While hunters and anglers remain proud financial supporters of outdoor opportunities, growing pressures on recreational infrastructure from a wide range of recreational users and increasing maintenance costs created problems for state land managers.

Hannah Downey is the policy director for the Property and Environment Research Center based in Bozeman.