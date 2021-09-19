Guest column: MSU can reestablish the norm of doing the right thing By Scott Parker Guest columnist Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As any four-year-old at the dinner table knows, there is eating broccoli, and then there is eating broccoli. Similarly, there are mask mandates and then there are mask mandates. A mask mandate, for instance, that applies to classrooms but not to the hallways leading to those classrooms is as willfully obtuse as eating a single bud of broccoli and saying “There. Now can I have some ice cream?”Yes, the mask mandate President Cruzado put in place Aug. 26 is better than the mask expectation she declared Aug. 17. But it is better in the way that one bud of broccoli is technically more than no buds of broccoli. Kids get this, of course; they just like to see what they can get away with sometimes.No one at MSU is so epidemiologically naive as to think COVID-19 will politely respect the imaginary borders we draw in the air. But if not naïveté, what deliberative process leads to a policy that demonstrates all the careful planning that went into designating smoking sections on airplanes? At the time I write, we are barely one week into the semester, and already I receive a daily wave of emails from students who have tested positive for COVID or who are on their way to get tested for COVID or who have symptoms of COVID. And then there are the students showing up to class sick.The university is choosing to allow, even facilitate, the spread of a dangerous virus when it also has the option of limiting that virus’s spread. But as significant a public-health failure as we are witnessing at MSU and trying to withstand, there is a deeper failure simultaneously occurring: a moral failure. The cynical Aug. 26 “mandate” seeks to give the impression of taking appropriate measures to combat the spread of COVID without actually taking appropriate measures to combat the spread of COVID. It is the institutional equivalent of the student who makes a big show of wearing a mask but constantly tugging at it so that it never quite comes to rest over his (usually) nose and mouth.Such cynicism, though, is only a symptom of underlying cowardice. In adopting an everyone-for-themselves ethic, MSU is attempting to absolve itself of the moral responsibility it should be assuming. But there is no opting out of what is required of us; there is only failing to do it. In the same way we don’t defend a school shooter by conjuring for his victims some right to have gotten out of the way of his bullets, we can’t invoke personal choice as a means of combating a pandemic. The university acts in bad faith when it pretends otherwise. The air in a confined space is a commons, and no one in that space can assume responsibility for the air he or she breathes without simultaneously assuming responsibility for the air everyone breathes. If every breath we take contains a molecule of Caesar’s last exhale, how many do we get from the person 3 feet over? When breathing itself constitutes a threat, libraries, hallways, and student unions cease to be places where the conditions for libertarian ethics obtain.I am claiming here that the university knows what is right to do (implement a mask mandate for all indoor spaces, at a minimum) but lacks the courage to do it. If I’m right, the situation on campus is bad. If I’m wrong about the obviousness of what needs to be done, the situation is worse. To have lived through the past year-and-a-half of misery and to not feel a moral obligation to our community, both within and beyond campus, speaks to a hole in us where our decency should be—a hole that is quickly filling with reckless self-indulgence and perhaps is already overflowing with antisocial indifference.What happened to our decency? What happened to our concern for our fellows? When did we decide to ignore the plain, unavoidable truth that we’re in this together? It hasn’t always been this way. Historically, we have banded together with the precise aim of relieving individuals of the burdens of living each only for ourselves.We can return to a state of nature if we want to. If we do, only some of us will die (or experience lingering aftereffects) from COVID. And those of us who survive will have our lives, even if we don’t have our conscience.But it’s not all against all on campus, nor does it have to be. We can make it clear that belonging to the MSU community means making the occasional personal sacrifice for the well-being of the community itself—a community in which, after all, each individual is a part. We can reestablish the norm of doing the right thing because doing the right thing is what one does. We can do that. It wouldn’t be hard. We just need someone to take the lead. I’m asking you, President Cruzado. Please. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Scott Parker is an assistant teaching professor in the Department of English at Montana State University. 