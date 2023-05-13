Sunday, May 14, is Mothers Day. That’s the day that we pay special tribute to our mother, but also honor all mothers and grandmothers. A mother’s endless tasks are often taken for granted, so a special day to say “thank you” for a sometimes thankless job is warranted.
As we often observe, a mom’s role and a dad’s role are different. When I was a child, my dad’s role was to teach me how to build things, fix things or do things. My dad wasn’t an expressive kind of fellow so he demonstrated his support by standing at my side while we worked on a lawn mower, or operated a wood lathe, or secured a fishing fly to a fly line. I don’t remember him worrying a great deal about how I felt, or whether I was particularly happy or sad. In my dad’s view, “It is what it is.”
My mother, on the other hand, recognized the importance of emotions and feelings. She would marvel at a flower and hold it out so that I could smell the fragrance. She would rush us all outside to look at a golden sunset. She taught me that an orange colored shirt didn’t pair with green trousers, that newborn puppies are warm and cuddly, and that baking cookies is a social activity. She was the parent who set the standards on how teachers, other adults and childhood friends were to be treated. She made the rules about how to behave at the dinner table, in church or at school events. When I was sick with measles or whooping cough, it was my mother’s committed purpose that kept her at my bedside until she knew that I was safe.
Looking back, I realize that my mother’s role and responsibility was larger than my father’s. His task was to teach a skill set, while my mother’s job was to mentor mindset. When I was in the eighth grade, I was involved in an unfortunate dust up with a ninth grader who was bigger than me. I came home that afternoon with a black eye. My father immediately bristled, then peppered me with questions about who started the fight, and why I didn’t keep my fists up, and what the other pugilist looked like after the altercation. My mother sat quietly for awhile then simply asked, “Does it hurt?”
Like all mothers, my mother’s concern wasn’t the mechanics of a scrap. It was about how I felt, and if I was in pain, and what she could do to make me feel better. That’s what mothers do. They love and they care deeply, and they pass that along to each succeeding generation. I truly believe if not for all of you mothers, us fellows would still be living in caves and chipping war axes out of rocks.
My mother isn’t alongside me anymore, and I will profoundly miss her on Mother’s Day. I also know that she is still in my heart, and a part of me. While my father taught me skills, my mother coached principles and feelings. I am who I am today, because of that.
On this special Mother’s Day, if your mother is still with you please don’t let the time slip past without honoring her. If she is at peace, take a moment to reflect upon the remarkable influence that your mother had upon your life.
To all you mothers, enjoy your special day. Thank you for being the moms that you are. And gentlemen, please give your mother, your grandmother, and the mother of your children a bit more attention on Mother’s Day. They each have earned it.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.