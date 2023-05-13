Let the news come to you

Sunday, May 14, is Mothers Day. That’s the day that we pay special tribute to our mother, but also honor all mothers and grandmothers. A mother’s endless tasks are often taken for granted, so a special day to say “thank you” for a sometimes thankless job is warranted.

As we often observe, a mom’s role and a dad’s role are different. When I was a child, my dad’s role was to teach me how to build things, fix things or do things. My dad wasn’t an expressive kind of fellow so he demonstrated his support by standing at my side while we worked on a lawn mower, or operated a wood lathe, or secured a fishing fly to a fly line. I don’t remember him worrying a great deal about how I felt, or whether I was particularly happy or sad. In my dad’s view, “It is what it is.”

My mother, on the other hand, recognized the importance of emotions and feelings. She would marvel at a flower and hold it out so that I could smell the fragrance. She would rush us all outside to look at a golden sunset. She taught me that an orange colored shirt didn’t pair with green trousers, that newborn puppies are warm and cuddly, and that baking cookies is a social activity. She was the parent who set the standards on how teachers, other adults and childhood friends were to be treated. She made the rules about how to behave at the dinner table, in church or at school events. When I was sick with measles or whooping cough, it was my mother’s committed purpose that kept her at my bedside until she knew that I was safe.

Jim Drummond is a retired banker from Bozeman.

