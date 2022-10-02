At first glance, the Bridger View neighborhood being constructed at Bridger Canyon Drive and Story Mill Road may seem like just another development, but there’s much more to the project than meets the eye. It represents, in my view, a hopeful harbinger of how future Bozeman neighborhoods will be designed and built.
The Bridger View development combines compact neighborhood design, missing middle housing affordability, sustainable building practices, superior energy and water conservation, and people-oriented neighborhood amenities. It treats land, water, energy and air as precious, and facilitates the interconnectedness of neighbors.
In terms of sustainability, Bridger View is the only development in the Rocky Mountain Region to achieve LEED-ND (neighborhood design) Gold certification. LEED-ND certification recognizes development projects that reduce vehicle miles traveled, promote an array of green building and green infrastructure practices — particularly for more efficient energy and water use — as well as protect and conserve habitat, wetlands, water bodies, and prime agricultural lands.
Homes in the Bridger View neighborhood are constructed using tight building envelopes, superior insulation, heat pump technology (for hot and cold air), triple pane windows, energy-recovery ventilation, Energy Star appliances, water-wise landscaping, and sound-dampening construction. There isn’t a single gas line in the neighborhood — it’s 100% electricity-powered. All of Bridger View’s energy saving measures are being monitored and results shared with communities throughout the region facing their own challenges with growth and finite resources.
When you walk into one of the homes, you notice abundant natural light, natural finishes and very little noise from outside the home. These homes use less energy and water, which ensures long-term affordability. The Bridger View developers are currently demonstrating these net-zero building techniques to area builders to help spread use of these sustainable practices.
Regarding affordability, 31 of the 62 homes in the neighborhood will be priced to appeal to members of Bozeman’s workforce who would otherwise not be able to move from renting to first-time home purchase. To ensure that the 31 homes remain perpetually affordable, they will be placed in a community land trust that will manage future home sales for each property. Homeowners own the home itself, and can achieve a return upon resale, but the land remains under control of the land trust. Walking through Bridger View you can’t distinguish income-restricted homes from the market rate homes, because they are identical.
In order to achieve a truly compact neighborhood design that emphasizes functional living space over infrastructure, Bridger View required 19 exceptions from city code. This project caused the city to review the engineering standards that fought against compact neighborhoods, and it’s my hope that these can be granted by-right rather than as exceptions in the future. Community-oriented facilities like shared bike storage, shared courtyards and greenspaces, centralized mail and recycling/trash collection, and a common house as a gathering space for residents all encourage the sense of neighborhood.
One example of how Bridger View enhances the natural environment is how it manages stormwater, a large source of pollution of our local streams and rivers. Rather than piping stormwater off-site, they manage stormwater on-site through a series of bioswales and dual-function courtyards. Residents enjoying neighborhood courtyards will benefit from these communal greenspaces while, several feet below the surface, stormwater storage areas protect the East Gallatin River from the contaminants typically mobilized by storms.
Bridger View was also designed to reduce vehicle miles traveled and promote healthy living. The neighborhood’s easy connections to Story Mill Community Park provide residents with access to civic and public spaces and recreation facilities. To facilitate connection to the larger community, Bridger View features compact, walkable design with connections to pathways and Bozeman’s bike network, encouraging car-less trips and promoting physical fitness.
Private philanthropy plays a significant role in the development of the Bridger View neighborhood. Their goal is to model sustainable building practices, mixed income living, and compact, people-oriented neighborhoods to other developers. Similar results can be achieved via philanthropic partnerships, social impact investing, low-interest funding sources, and forward-thinking builders who appreciate the long-term benefits of this type of sustainable, cost-efficient development.
The costs and the benefits of Bozeman’s growth is a subject worthy of discussion and debate, but we can all agree that – for the benefit of our entire town — future growth needs to be done in a manner that limits the impact on land and water, protects the natural environment, and promotes community cohesion. In Bridger View, we have a project that we can point to and say, “we want more of those.”
