At first glance, the Bridger View neighborhood being constructed at Bridger Canyon Drive and Story Mill Road may seem like just another development, but there’s much more to the project than meets the eye. It represents, in my view, a hopeful harbinger of how future Bozeman neighborhoods will be designed and built.

The Bridger View development combines compact neighborhood design, missing middle housing affordability, sustainable building practices, superior energy and water conservation, and people-oriented neighborhood amenities. It treats land, water, energy and air as precious, and facilitates the interconnectedness of neighbors.

In terms of sustainability, Bridger View is the only development in the Rocky Mountain Region to achieve LEED-ND (neighborhood design) Gold certification. LEED-ND certification recognizes development projects that reduce vehicle miles traveled, promote an array of green building and green infrastructure practices — particularly for more efficient energy and water use — as well as protect and conserve habitat, wetlands, water bodies, and prime agricultural lands.

Terry Cunningham is the Deputy Mayor of Bozeman.

