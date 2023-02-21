Let the news come to you

The redistricting wrangling is now over. The Commission has made its decision, will formally file the legislative district structure, and the 2024 elections will move forward. For the sixth time that the difficult and politically-charged redistricting process has been handled by the commission created by the 1972 Constitutional Convention (ConCon).

Montana’s redistricting process over fifty years has stood the test of time. The commission created by the ConCon called for four partisan members appointed by the legislative leaders of both parties. Those four would pick a fifth as chair and if they couldn’t agree the Montana Supreme Court would pick the chair.

This structure came from the Legislative Committee of the ConCon. Of the nine remaining living ConCon delegates, three were on that Legislative Committee — Arlyne Reichert, 97, of Great Falls, Jerry Loendorf of Helena, who was vice chair, and Mae Nan Ellingson of Missoula. Eschewing party labels, all three, early in the ConCon, lost their partisan identity as the enlightened citizen/delegates sat alphabetically rather than by party.

Evan Barrett lives in historic Uptown Butte, having retired after 47 years at the top level of Montana government, politics, economic development and education. He is vice-chair of the educational non-profit Friends of the Montana Constitution. Evan is also an award-winning producer of Montana history films and his latest video series, “Last Best Constitution,” has just been released.

