Last week voters elected the first legislative supermajority since Montana’s constitution was adopted 50 years ago, voting in over 100 Republicans to represent them in the Legislature. The so-called “red wave” may not have happened nationally, but it sure happened here at home. Supermajority status means that Republicans now have immense legislative power and can propose constitutional amendments on the ballot without requiring the support of Democrats. This could be a historic opportunity for us to see substantial reforms to Montana government.

However, Republicans should remember that with great power, comes great responsibility. While it might be tempting to wield a super majority to exert even greater political power, polls have shown over and over again that a vast majority of voters are already incredibly distrustful of our leaders and have lost confidence in our institutions of government. Haphazard reforms to score short-term political points will only backfire over the long term and worsen public distrust.

Restoring voters’ trust and confidence in government will require a legislative supermajority to focus on the fundamental building blocks of a free society. These building blocks will entail striking a careful balance of Montana government that honors our founding principles, promotes adherence to the rule of law and better protects individual freedoms. These topics might not be flashy — in fact they can be rather mundane — but focusing on getting the fundamental aspects of Montana’s government right will yield dividends far down the road for us, the citizens.

Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.

