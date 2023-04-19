Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

As Montana secretaries of state, both Democratic and Republican, for 24 years we supervised Montana’s elections. Working with the extremely competent county, city and school district clerks, administrators other local government entities, and an army of bipartisan and nonpartisan volunteers in communities across the state, we have helped establish a record of safe, secure, efficiently run and accurate Montana elections.

House Bill 774 is a clear and present danger to that sterling Montana record — a hasty and poorly thought out attempt to force virtually all elections onto one day and one ballot. This 118 page bill will bring chaos, complications and confusion to Montana voters, not clarity.

Picture a 6-foot long ballot with everything on it including federal races (president, Senate and Congress); state races (governor/Lt. governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor, superintendent of public instruction, clerk of the Supreme Court, Supreme Court justices); regional races (Public Service Commission, district judges); legislative races (for 150 state representatives or state senators); county races (commissioners, sheriffs, clerks and recorders and all other elected officials); city and town races (mayors, council members, clerks, etc.); school board races; local bond and levy issues of all kinds; state legislative referenda and constitutional amendments; all citizen-driven initiatives; local districts such as soil conservation districts, irrigation districts, recreation districts, and more.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Mike Cooney, Bob Brown and Linda McCulloch are former Montana secretaries of state. Cooney, a Democrat from Helena, served from 1989 to 2001. Brown, a Republican from Whitefish, served from 2001 to 2005. MucCulloch, a Democrat from Missoula, served from 2009 to 2017.