Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

“Climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.” — Mark Twain, American writer.

The terms “weather” and “climate” are often used interchangeably in today’s conversations. The time factor helps us to understanding the difference between the two terms when talking about a specific region such as the Great Northern Plains. “Weather” occurs over a short period of time and is the day-to-day conditions of the atmosphere. “Climate,” in contrast, pertains to what happens over decades to centuries. Generally climate is based on averages of weather data over a 30 year or longer period. Climate more than any other physical factor, determines whether a given species will live in a given regional habitat.

A more appropriate wordage, perhaps, for Twain’s quote should have read, “A stable climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Ken Walcheck is a Bozeman resident and a retired information wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.