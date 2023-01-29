“Climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.” — Mark Twain, American writer.
The terms “weather” and “climate” are often used interchangeably in today’s conversations. The time factor helps us to understanding the difference between the two terms when talking about a specific region such as the Great Northern Plains. “Weather” occurs over a short period of time and is the day-to-day conditions of the atmosphere. “Climate,” in contrast, pertains to what happens over decades to centuries. Generally climate is based on averages of weather data over a 30 year or longer period. Climate more than any other physical factor, determines whether a given species will live in a given regional habitat.
A more appropriate wordage, perhaps, for Twain’s quote should have read, “A stable climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.”
Most assuredly, Montana’s climate is changing. No argument there. Dr. Cathy Whitlock, author of the 2017 Montana Climate Assessment reported, “Building on nearly two centuries of climate scientific work, and incorporating current analysis, there is a scientific consensus the global temperature increase is linked with 99.99% certainty, to increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere chiefly due to burning fossil fuels to power civilization.”
The Montana Institute on Ecosystems data, from 1895 to present, show Montana’s long-term average temperature has increased by 0.2 degrees F every decade since record-keeping began. This warming increase applies to most of Montana, except for the northeastern and north-central regions, which have even larger temperature increases of 0.3 degrees F each decade. Montana Climate Assessment projects that Montana will experience an annual temperature increase of 4-6 degrees F by mid-century with attendant snowpack reduction, intensified drought, “relentless” wildfires, extreme weather events, negative wildlife impacts, and increased stress inflicted on our ecosystems.
Earth’s atmosphere (our greenhouse) acts to keep temperatures, and therefore our weather, relatively steady. Our day-to-night temperature normally range between about 10 and 30 degrees. Today, however, extreme temperature fluctuations due to global warming are now the order of the day. Historically, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has varied from 180 parts per million during ice ages to nearly 300 parts per million during the interglacial periods. Today, it is more than 400 parts per million due to an accelerated rate of burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gasoline. Total CO2 emissions in Montana are about 32 million tons annually. That amount underestimates Montana’s contribution by not including the 70 million tons of CO2 released from the coal, oil, and gas extracted which is sent elsewhere. The Earth’s increase in CO2 serves as the primary driving force behind climate change. The fact remains that the last years from 2015 on have been a step above the higher temperatures planet Earth has been going through. Montana’s greenhouse gas emissions, with some exceptions, are small compared to other areas, but we still are part of the climate change problem.
As a retired wildlife biologist, I have been especially concerned with climate change in Montana and its impact on our wildlife and associated ecosystems. Phenology (scientific study that measures the timing of life cycle events) documentations, recognized as a bio-indicator of global warming has been linked to changes in the life cycle events of many Montana plants, animals, and agricultural crops. Shifts in the timing of birds’ migration, reproduction, breeding, nesting, and hatching for many species have been well documented. Flowering bloom timings in many plants are considerably earlier than decades ago. Climate change has been linked to shifts in species distributions and decreasing numbers, shrinking glaciers, excessive flooding and intense drought, later fall-season frost-free days, spread of invasive species such as cheat grass and white pine blister rust, beetle infested forests, warmer stream temperatures and fish kills, and changes in carbon cycling in forests. And the listing continues to grow. The overall trend for continued increased warming, according to most scientists, is rock solid.
A species adaptations in structure, physiology, and behavior have been molded through eons of natural selection to fit or match, more or less closely, a combination of the physical and biotic characteristics of its typical environment. In the past centuries, species and ecosystems were able to respond to global temperature shifts in part because average global temperatures changed slowly. Today, though, the rate of temperature increase is advancing too fast for many species to adapt. Consequently, as the environment changes due to increased warming, a species, plant or animal, must respond by adapting to the changed conditions, or by moving into a more suitable habitat — or dying.
The numerous interacting web threads of relationships between animals, plants, climate, and other environmental factors on our planet make up Charles Darwin’s message on the web of life “… an intricate, dynamic system, and one, for the moment in equilibrium with a stable climate. But, let one thread of the web be cut, then new adjustments are in order.” Let an infestation of mountain pine beetles bore through the outer bark of a stand of high elevation whitebark pine in Montana, killing trees, resulting in a loss of protein rich pine seeds — then new adjustments are in order for grizzly bears.
As well stated by Cathy Whitlock, regents professor emerita of Earth Sciences at Montana State University, “Our current energy policies in Montana do not meet our constitutional responsibilities to a clean and healthful environment, and failure to act now threatens our well being as well as that of future generations and our environment. The time for climate action is now.”
The question today is: Will Montana remain part of the problem or be part of the solution? At this hour, that question still remains unanswered.
