Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

My team and I were on the ground in eastern Montana helping families work with their insurance companies to rebuild immediately following the devastating flooding of 2022. Meeting at the civic center in Red Lodge with hundreds of Montanans, we learned the true extent of the damage and devastation families faced. As we drove down a county road just outside of Fromberg — the sound of water pumps grew louder as we approached a rancher's home encircled by downed trees strewn across his property.

Standing on the bank of the Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone, the rancher told us he had two feet of water in his basement. The damage to his home only confounded by the scene still playing in his mind of helplessly watching his cattle float down the river.

Stories like this are an upsetting experience shared by hundreds of Montanans. Unfortunately, displaced families returning to their damaged homes have scant options available to help them rebuild. Standard homeowner's insurance policies do not cover floods. In one of the hardest hit areas — Carbon County — only 80 homeowners had flood insurance. Families were left with only one option, pay out of pocket to rebuild.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Troy Downing is the Montana state auditor. 

Tags

Recommended for you