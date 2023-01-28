Let the news come to you

A fundamental principle of Montana law is that people should have control over their own health care, including the ability to decide for themselves the kinds of medical treatment they want and do not want, who will provide it, and under what circumstances it should be given. Montanans understand that the government has no business inserting itself into the doctor-patient relationship and making these intensely personal decisions for us.

As one important example, when death is near and certain, the law recognizes that different people will have different ideas on how to best spend their final days, and the kinds of medical interventions they think worthwhile in seeking to minimize the suffering they experience as life ends.

Not everyone will die a tortured death, but some of us inevitably will, notwithstanding the best efforts of our doctors. Aid in dying, recognized by the Montana Supreme Court’s Baxter decision, is the right each of us has to control — to the extent humanly possible — the manner and timing of how we die. That includes the right of terminally ill but mentally competent patients to seek a prescription for medication to hasten death by a small increment, in order to minimize suffering they find unbearable. Where death is both inevitable and imminent, they are, in essence, asking their doctors to help them die in peace rather than continued torment. This decision on whether to pursue aid in dying, the law holds, should rightfully be left to the individuals whose lives and deaths are directly involved, rather than the government.

Dick Barrett is a retired University of Montana professor and former state legislator and senator. Mark Connell is a retired Missoula lawyer who argued the Baxter case before the Montana district court and Supreme Court