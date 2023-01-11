What does Montana have in common with nations like Lebanon, Senegal, and Uruguay? In fact, rather a lot from a climate change perspective. Total CO2 emissions in Montana are about 32 million tons of CO2 annually, which is that same as recent annual CO2 emissions from these countries. And, that figure underestimates Montana’s contribution by not including the 70 million tons of CO2 released from the coal, oil, and gas that we extract, most of which is sent elsewhere. It also doesn’t reflect our large per capita footprint: on a per person basis, Montana is responsible for CO2 emissions at twice the national average. In fact, Montanans contribute more CO2 than most of the world’s population.
Montana’s capacity to adapt to climate change is also very different from other small CO2 emitters. Pakistan, for example, accounts for only 0.9% of global greenhouse gas emissions but it is among the top 10 countries most affected by climate change. Recent flooding in Pakistan caused by a strong monsoon season and melting glaciers has left one-third of the country under water and killed over 1000 people and 1.2 million livestock. Over 33 million people still suffer from the loss of housing, water-borne diseases, and destroyed infrastructure.
Montana, by contrast, has been only modestly impacted by recent climate change. In 2017, our agricultural sector experienced $3 billion in crop damages from drought. In 2021, Montana and other western states experienced $11 billion in damages from wildfires, with most of the costs in California. In 2022, access to Yellowstone National Park was closed through Gardiner because of an unprecedented rain-on-snow event, which washed out roads and damaged property. These Montana disasters are devastating to those directly affected by them, but they pale in comparison to the social-economic toll of climate-driven catastrophes occurring in other parts of the planet.
Montana’s greenhouse gas emissions are small, but we still are part of the climate change problem. CO2 molecules remain in the atmosphere for thousands of years. Think about that. Over the last 250 years, the U.S. is the largest cumulative carbon emitter in the world. Although Lebanon has reached Montana’s levels of greenhouse gas emissions just recently, the U.S. including Montana has contributed to the current global warming problem by its activities over centuries.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the planet needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40-50% in the next seven years and reach net zero emissions by 2050 to avoid millions of deaths and displacements as well as biological extinctions. The Montana Climate Assessment projects that Montana will experience an annual temperature increase of 4-6 degrees Fahrenheit by mid-century with attendant snowpack reduction, intensified drought, more wildfires, and water shortages. Associated with these changes are the impacts of wildfire smoke and extreme heat on human health, the loss of life and livelihoods from extreme weather events, and the drought stress posed on our communities and ecosystems.
What special responsibility does Montana have to fixing the global-scale problem of climate change? First, we must recognize that the climate is changing and make preparations that match the scale of the problem. Strengthening our roads, bridges, and homes against the likelihood of more extreme weather events, for example, seems like a no-brainer. So does providing adequate healthcare and emergency services to remote communities. Our preparedness plans need to protect the most vulnerable sectors of our population — individuals with existing health conditions, the old and the very young, pregnant women, people who work outdoors, and people in poverty.
Second, the state of Montana controls our energy system through its energy planning, permitting, and licensing activities. Currently, state emission targets are non-statutory and non-binding despite the urgency of the problem. The current Montana Energy Policy is still beholden to the fossil fuel industry in this regard, with no plan of action or timetable for shifting to alternative energy sources. In fact, the Montana Energy Policy Act has a climate change exclusion, such that energy decisions need not consider the actual or potential impacts beyond state borders. Assessing our contribution to global warming — the ultimate problem — is thus deliberately excluded from environmental review.
On a positive side, the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act are full of incentives to decarbonize Montana, including funding to improvements to roads, bridges, and buildings; rapid build-out of electrical charging stations; incentives for businesses and consumers to shift to green energy; and block grants to help Montana communities become climate ready. We should take advantage of this rare opportunity to enact policies and plans that will help us reach net-zero targets by 2050.
Right now, with the continued buildup of CO2, more solar energy is retained in our atmosphere than is released back to space. While this imbalance remains, warming will continue. Every molecule of CO2 whether from Montana or Uruguay or China contributes to the problem. Climate change will only be stopped when everyone steps up, takes responsibility, and collectively gets off fossil fuels.
Our current energy policies in Montana do not meet our constitutional responsibilities to a clean and healthful environment, and failure to act now threatens our well being as well as that of future generations and our environment. The time for climate action is now. The question is will we Montanans remain part of the problem or be part of the solution?
