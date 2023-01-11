Let the news come to you

What does Montana have in common with nations like Lebanon, Senegal, and Uruguay? In fact, rather a lot from a climate change perspective. Total CO2 emissions in Montana are about 32 million tons of CO2 annually, which is that same as recent annual CO2 emissions from these countries. And, that figure underestimates Montana’s contribution by not including the 70 million tons of CO2 released from the coal, oil, and gas that we extract, most of which is sent elsewhere. It also doesn’t reflect our large per capita footprint: on a per person basis, Montana is responsible for CO2 emissions at twice the national average. In fact, Montanans contribute more CO2 than most of the world’s population.

Montana’s capacity to adapt to climate change is also very different from other small CO2 emitters. Pakistan, for example, accounts for only 0.9% of global greenhouse gas emissions but it is among the top 10 countries most affected by climate change. Recent flooding in Pakistan caused by a strong monsoon season and melting glaciers has left one-third of the country under water and killed over 1000 people and 1.2 million livestock. Over 33 million people still suffer from the loss of housing, water-borne diseases, and destroyed infrastructure.

Montana, by contrast, has been only modestly impacted by recent climate change. In 2017, our agricultural sector experienced $3 billion in crop damages from drought. In 2021, Montana and other western states experienced $11 billion in damages from wildfires, with most of the costs in California. In 2022, access to Yellowstone National Park was closed through Gardiner because of an unprecedented rain-on-snow event, which washed out roads and damaged property. These Montana disasters are devastating to those directly affected by them, but they pale in comparison to the social-economic toll of climate-driven catastrophes occurring in other parts of the planet.

Cathy Whitlock is regents professor emerita of Earth Sciences at Montana State University.

