How do Montanans handle extreme weather? We prepare.

Long before systems like the Arctic blast last week that gripped much of the Treasure State with dangerous wind chills − -74 in Elk Park north of Butte − and some record low temperatures − -44 in Bozeman − we knew waiting until the weather forecast turns ugly is too late to get ready.

NorthWestern Energy prepares all year for the extreme conditions Montana experienced last week. We maintain and invest in Montana’s grid and energy systems to be ready to continue delivering reliable, safe power to keep the lights and heat on for our customers as they weather storms.

Brian Bird is NorthWestern Energy’s president and COO.

