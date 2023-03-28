Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In October, the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) unanimously authorized a rate increase of more than $90 million for NorthWestern Energy. In response to complaints about high rates, the Commission issued a statement telling us to turn our heat down.

In April there will be a hearing to determine whether these rate hikes are permanent, and whether they’ll increase even further. Our elected officials need to be held accountable for increasing the cost of corporate monopoly power.

NorthWestern’s rate hikes affect you even if you are served by a cooperative at home. Do you shop at Walmart, have kids in school, or have medical appointments? NorthWestern provides service to main population corridors that include schools, medical clinics, and businesses in places like Thompson Falls, Havre, and Hamilton. If you travel to Bozeman, Butte, Helena or Missoula to shop, or for medical care, you pay the rate hikes in the services and goods you buy.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Monica Tranel is an attorney with experience as a staff attorney at the PSC, the Consumer Counsel, and currently represents clients before the PSC.

Tags

Recommended for you