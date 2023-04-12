Let the news come to you

I have been a Montana Legislator since 2009 and a public-school teacher since 2004. In past sessions, legislators of both parties have come together to keep public dollars in our public schools. We have defeated bills bringing private corporate charter schools to Montana. We’ve said “no” to bills inserting the Legislature in between parents and their local schools. And we’ve resisted bills trying to dictate statewide curriculum. This session feels different.

Never before have I heard so many bills that bash public education. Legislators must remember that our local teachers, in our local schools, are hearing and feeling your attacks. And they hurt. They hurt because they do not reflect the realities of our great local schools.

In this war on public schools, we have been accused of overstepping our boundaries and telling parents how to raise their children. We have been accused of not wanting parents in our schools and blocking them from meetings. Why are we letting national politics break apart the relationships between our parents and our teachers?

Sen. Edie McClafferty is a Democrat from Butte.

