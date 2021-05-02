During my time as an undergraduate at Montana State University, I served within the Diversity and Inclusion Student Commons for many years as the student associate. I also acted as the inaugural Student Director of Diversity and Inclusion within the Associated Students of MSU. In these roles, I learned how much the institution at the administrative level doesn’t care about its students, especially its students of color. While honest and resilient people work within these offices, the greater powers at play ensure that they have limited resources and minimize their influence in creating a better campus for all.
As a first generation college student from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, I found the university to be an isolating and discouraging place to live and learn. As I sought refuge somewhere on campus, I found community and employment in the DISC. I learned about the scarce resources available to me and dedicated myself to creating support for students not found anywhere else.
Completed in the fall of 2017, I thought they would use the Diversity and Inclusion Framework to finally start implementing and pushing for policies that would uplift all students, faculty, and staff. It seems, yet again, that I am mistaken in my naive hope.
Not even in their own guiding document on diversity could the university commit to actually providing resources; instead, they could only commit to “consider” providing resources. And I have to hand it to them; this tepid energy for tangible action has been upheld. These units continue to have limited funding and are scattered in the cramped corners of campus — hidden from and hard to find for the average student. For example the Women’s Center and the DISC are housed on the third floor of the SUB. Did you know that the SUB has a third floor? Few do and even fewer ever venture that far.
Another goal of the Framework is to “recruit, promote the success of, and foster a sense of security and belonging for a diverse student body, faculty, and staff.” Displacing 78 faculty and staff from MSU’s most diverse community on campus and forcing them to find support and success outside of MSU will make this goal quite difficult to achieve. In a letter sent last September, the University indicated it would end non-student, employee-housing contracts in June 2021. It cites the demand for student housing and employee equality as driving forces for this decision.
Even with the new American Indian Hall in the making, I am hesitant to celebrate its inevitable existence. I fear this building will be turned into an on-campus reservation, where Indigenous students “should feel lucky” to have it at all. I fear they will be limited to finding community and solace only within that building and nowhere else on campus. Even now, as Black students push for support through a graduate assistant housed within the DISC and advocate for Black-centered courses, the University ignores them. Comforted in knowing these students will either drop out, graduate, or give up.
These efforts offer nothing of substantial value for holding the University accountable. Nor does it further the strategic efforts of The Framework. These actions will only further silence voices of color and create a more hostile environment for future students, faculty, and staff of color at MSU. Instead of simply listening to them, the university has proven that it is more willing to spend thousands of dollars and even more hours pretending it is listening.
While the university gave nine months to those 78 employees to find alternative housing, MSU has had nearly four years to live by their values outlined in the Framework. It seems that the Framework is purely performative and meant to cast a silencing shadow over their discriminatory and exclusionary efforts. Montana State University’s action in these areas and inaction in others proves everything we need to know about what values it truly holds.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
TW Bradley is a proud member of the A’aninin Nation and is the development manager at Forward Montana. They are an Indigenous activist and community organizer who has called Bozeman home for the past 9 years.