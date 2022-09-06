Let the news come to you

Last December, the Chronicle Editorial Board encouraged Montana State University (MSU) to build on its “noble” and “ambitious” sustainability framework and carbon reduction goals, yet also cautioned, “The keys to success lie in the details ...(the framework) offers little in terms of how progress will be achieved. ...Definitive benchmarks need to be established with concrete numbers, and deadlines must be set for reaching those benchmarks.” We applaud the good work that continues to be done on our MSU campus by the many dedicated faculty and staff who oversee these efforts.

Since that editorial, humans have emitted over 26 billion tons of carbon dioxide that contributes to extreme warming, shrinking snowpacks, unprecedented floods, and devastating wildfires. Opinions on climate change in Montana have shifted over time and the latest Yale Program on Climate Change Communication polls estimate that 74% of Montanans think schools should teach the causes, consequences, and potential solutions to global warming and a solid majority (68%) think that we should regulate carbon as a pollutant. While the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act outlines important actions to limit carbon emissions nationally, much work is needed to meet the U.S. goal of reducing emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2030.

No matter our political inclinations, Montanans are, and will continue to be significantly impacted by climate change. We can choose to mitigate, adapt, and build more-resilient communities now or be forced to adapt later under harsher and more costly conditions. The hard work of our own university scientists has revealed unequivocal and irrefutable evidence of climate change—and its potentially devastating effects on our beautiful state. We need immediate, sustained, and rapid reductions in carbon emissions, and now is the time to mobilize Montana know-how.

The authors are all faculty at Montana State University.

