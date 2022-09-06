Guest column: Montana State University must lead the way on addressing climate crisis
By Paul Lachapelle, Mari Eggers, Tomas Gedeon, Tony Hartshorn, Jerry Johnson, Ralph Johnson, William Kleindl, Timothy LeCain, Bruce Maxwell, Richard Ready, Mark Schure, Nicholas Stadie, Steven Stowers, and Cathy Whitlock
Last December, the Chronicle Editorial Board encouraged Montana State University (MSU) to build on its “noble” and “ambitious” sustainability framework and carbon reduction goals, yet also cautioned, “The keys to success lie in the details ...(the framework) offers little in terms of how progress will be achieved. ...Definitive benchmarks need to be established with concrete numbers, and deadlines must be set for reaching those benchmarks.” We applaud the good work that continues to be done on our MSU campus by the many dedicated faculty and staff who oversee these efforts.
Since that editorial, humans have emitted over 26 billion tons of carbon dioxide that contributes to extreme warming, shrinking snowpacks, unprecedented floods, and devastating wildfires. Opinions on climate change in Montana have shifted over time and the latest Yale Program on Climate Change Communication polls estimate that 74% of Montanans think schools should teach the causes, consequences, and potential solutions to global warming and a solid majority (68%) think that we should regulate carbon as a pollutant. While the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act outlines important actions to limit carbon emissions nationally, much work is needed to meet the U.S. goal of reducing emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2030.
No matter our political inclinations, Montanans are, and will continue to be significantly impacted by climate change. We can choose to mitigate, adapt, and build more-resilient communities now or be forced to adapt later under harsher and more costly conditions. The hard work of our own university scientists has revealed unequivocal and irrefutable evidence of climate change—and its potentially devastating effects on our beautiful state. We need immediate, sustained, and rapid reductions in carbon emissions, and now is the time to mobilize Montana know-how.
While some may celebrate the fact that MSU fossil emissions have remained constant since 2012 even as student numbers and building square footage have increased, our planet continues to warm at an unprecedented rate. Our public institutions of higher education have a responsibility to lead by example, to inspire and train students so that they can tackle global challenges like climate change, and to serve the public good by translating scientific knowledge into innovation and action. We urge President Cruzado, the Office of Commissioner of Higher Education, and the Montana University System Board of Regents to detail and benchmark a path to negative emissions so that the universities become leaders of climate change solutions in our state. To this end, we respectfully call on MSU and state higher education administrators to:
1. Publicly declare a climate emergency, thus supporting a declaration unanimously approved by the MSU Faculty and Student Senate bodies in 2021. By joining in solidarity with some 7,000 universities around the world, this declaration would help incentivize local and state-level climate action.
2. Initiate a climate fundraising effort like the hugely successful “What It Takes” campaign at MSU, which raised more than $413 million in 2019. A climate solutions campaign would fund scholarships, initiate new programs of study, and help decrease the carbon footprint on campus.
3. Reconvene emissions task forces and working groups like the MSU Campus Sustainability Advisory Council and Scope 1 (produced sources) and Scope 2 (purchased sources) Task Forces. Agendas, meetings, and minutes should be public as they once were.
4. Update the 2011 Climate Action Plan with detailed benchmarks and verifiable metrics to be revisited annually. Making near real-time data publicly available would showcase MSU’s progress and climate leadership.
5. Commit to a climate education requirement as part of the University Core courses. Students are demanding this curriculum so that they can address what is arguably the most important issue they will face in their lives.
Currently, the MSU Sustainability Office coordinates and promotes campus sustainability and a number of faculty have formed the MSU Climate Solutions Group to engage in open discussions with students and colleagues across the Montana University System and the public about climate change action. Now, buoyed by the latest federal legislative initiative, we call on MSU’s leadership to cement their legacy by showing how our land-grant university can become a 21st century leader in training the next-generation of global citizens and finding solutions to a crisis that is already taking its toll on the lives and livelihoods of all Montanans.
