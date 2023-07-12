Let the news come to you

Operating a shelter is difficult. People assume winter is the worst, but the summer, with extreme heat and no rain, is just as punishing.

However, this summer, there are additional challenges.

The explosion of urban camping across the state tells us that the number of people needing emergency shelter is beyond our capacity. In some cities, we are witnessing what happens when funding for warming shelters runs out and shelters close until November. Regardless of the community, low vacancy rates, high rent, health conditions, and lack of mental health or substance use services are why people live in cars, tents, or anywhere they can rest.

Chris Krager, Samaritan House, Kalispell; Heather Grenier, HRDC, IX Inc. serving Gallatin, Park, and Meagher Counties; Oksana Zakharchenko, Montana Rescue Mission, Billings; Jill Bonny, Poverello Center, Missoula; and Carrie Matter, Great Falls Rescue Mission.

