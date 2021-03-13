A 2018 article published in the Great Falls Tribune boasted the title “If nothing else, Montana cares about its outdoor recreation.” That was just one year after the creation of the Montana Office of Outdoor Recreation to “serve as a centralized point of contact and coordination for the broad outdoor recreation constituency,” focusing on advocacy and policy, supporting the robust $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy that in turn supports more than 70,000 jobs. That was just months following the public lands rally hosted in January at the state Capitol that welcomed roughly 5,000 participants all with the same message: keep public lands in public hands, protect access, and support the businesses, jobs and communities that rely directly and indirectly on our vast and unspoiled public lands, outdoor way of life, and recreation in Montana.
So yes, clearly we care about our outdoors.
Fast forward to 2021, and our outdoor recreation economy is still thriving, contributing over 5% of our state’s GDP and providing $2.2 billion in wages and salaries to working Montanans. Outdoor recreation brings in more to the state than pharmaceuticals and motor vehicles.
The uncertainty of a pandemic has shown us in no uncertain terms that our outdoor recreation economy is nimble and resilient, and a steady contributor to economic recovery in a variety of forms. With 33.8 million acres of public lands, nearly 170,000 miles of rivers, more than 3,200 lakes and reservoirs, and endless miles of forested trails, Montana’s outdoor assets provide a source for recreation, sustain businesses, and improve health, whether community, business, mental, or physical.
Residents of Montana spend roughly $3.6 billion on outdoor recreation in the state each year, and 96% of Montanans believe that the outdoor recreation economy is important to the economic future of the state. Even the booming tech industry leverages Montana’s public lands and outdoor way of life as a leading tool to recruit new businesses and expand high value, high paying jobs in Montana. That means the outdoors are an economic development tool, plain and simple, and the move in 2017 by then-Gov. Bullock to create an office that would provide a working platform and capacity to support our outdoors was a move that put Montana on the right trajectory for investing in one of its greatest resources.
Montana is one of 13 states that has established an Office of Outdoor Recreation, giving a voice to a sector of the economy that communities thrive on, and that Montana businesses rely on to recruit and retain a talented work force. Montanans know that the value of outdoor recreation is recognized regardless of political leanings, and variances in our unique urban and rural communities. That is why we believe maintaining an office that continues to oversee and support our outdoors and recruit diverse businesses is a critical piece in economic development and recovery.
Montana’s businesses need Gov. Gianforte to continue support for the Office of Outdoor Recreation, cultivating a strong outdoor recreation economy that lives at the core of the very character and quality of life we enjoy in Montana.
Our outdoors are critical to meaningful job creation, attracting new businesses and professional talent to our communities, providing a unique opportunity for both urban and rural settings. And the Office of Outdoor Recreation, as it was established, serves as a resource for access and advocacy, education and stewardship, public health and wellness, and most certainly economic development. We’re calling on Gov. Gianforte to maintain the Montana Office of Outdoor Recreation. We stand ready to work with him by investing capacity, energy, and thoughtful ideas into this important role in his administration.
Marne Hayes lives in Big Sky, where she works from her home as a director for Business for Montana’s Outdoors.